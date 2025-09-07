Kuwait Canara Welfare Association Celebrates Monti Fest 2025 with Traditional Fervor and Charitable Outreach

“The generous will be blessed, for they share their food with the poor.” Prov. 22:9

Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) celebrated the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Monti Fest) traditionally with its members and families. The event took place on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Indian Community School in Salmiya. As part of the celebration, KCWA also offered a festive Thanksgiving Mass in all four parishes across Kuwait.

The Novem Jevan, a special vegetarian meal symbolizing the harvest and thanksgiving for blessings, is an important part of this feast. Monti Fest is a significant cultural and religious event for the Mangalorean Catholic Community, celebrating the birth of Mother Mary, often accompanied by a focus on family unity, gratitude, and blessings.

The program began with a heartfelt prayer dance performed by a talented group of children: Gloria Tauro, Kecia D’Souza, Sancia Lobo, Lenora D’Souza, Riyana Coelho, Alra Pais, Jianna Rodrigues, Jenicia Rodrigues, Jeshal Rodrigues, Shanelle Fernandes, and Roshni D’Souza. The choreography was beautifully arranged by Jyothi Colaco and coordinated by Sharmila Fernandes.

KCWA President Prakash Godwin Pinto then welcomed Spiritual Director Fr. Avil Rosario and the Carmel Sisters – Sr. Saritha A.C, Sr. Venitha A.C, and Sr. Bedsy A.C, Sr. Chitra A.C and Sr. Pushpa A.C with a flower bouquet, and welcomed the gathering, setting a festive ambiance for the celebration. He also thanked the donors for their unwavering support, which enabled KCWA to sponsor the Monti Fest meal for over 3,100 destitutes across 21 shelter homes of Mangalore and Udupi dioceses. KCWA Spiritual Director Fr. Avil Rosario addressed the gathering with an inspiring Nativity Feast message, emphasizing the significance of the occasion.

A special attraction of the event was a presentation of “Mother Mary Hymns Medley with Tableau.” This segment deeply resonated with attendees, fostering a profound sense of spiritual connection and reflection on the close relationship between Mary and Jesus, and it was well-appreciated by all present. The music was programmed by Cultural Secretary Anil Pais, and the singers included Morvine Quadras, Glen Vas, Allen Pinto, Linette D’Souza, Senwil Pinto, Joyline Gonsalves, Gladys Lorena, Winola Cutinho, Raina D’Mello, and Laveena Praphulla.

During the hymns, a Tableau was presented by Cyndrella Gonsalves, Jyothi Colaço, Elvita D’Souza, Aaron D’Cunha, Glenisha Monteiro, Jayden Rodrigues, Ashlin Cardoza, Vijay Rodrigues, Janik Rodrigues, Jane D’Souza, Sancia D’Cunha, Ashlin D’Souza, Alida Lobo, Swezel Pinto, Denzil Pinto, Jaydel Rodrigues, Jenicia Rodrigues, Jeshal Rodrigues, Jiana Rodrigues, and supported by James Rodrigues and Conchita Cardoz. Another tableau was presented by Elvia Montheiro, Aliya Fernandes, Alina Pinto, Shanya Pinto, Alita Monis, and Mariel D’lima.

A dance was performed by Patricia Lilly Pinto, Melissa Ariel Pinto, Anaira D’Souza, Nicole Trisha Tauro, Viana Carina D’Souza, Relony Anne Cardoza, Rachel Mascarenhas, Lauren D’Souza, Welona Albuquerque, and Renilda Fernandes. The dance was choreographed by Rita Flavia Pinto.

The event proceeded with a solemn procession, where the managing committee members, along with the children, carried the statue of Mother Mary, new crops, dates, vegetables, sugarcane, and flowers. The traditional hymn Sakkad Sangatha Melyam was sung in unison, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere. Following the procession, Reena Pereira led the Novena prayers, and the children joyfully offered flowers to honor and venerate Mother Mary.

KCWA took a moment to honor Miss Riona Aranha, a student of the KCWA Konkani Mai Bhas class, recognizing her successful completion of the course with regular attendance. Riona was awarded a certificate of graduation and a memento by KCWA President Prakash Pinto, along with Konkani class teachers Maria Rinna D’Souza and Shanthi Fernandes. KCWA encourages all members’ children to join the Mai Bhas class and learn to read and write our native language, Konkani. This segment of the program was conducted by the Education Coordinator, Veena Serrao.

As part of the program, exciting spot games were organized, which added great fun and energy to the gathering. Participants enthusiastically took part in the activities, making the atmosphere lively and engaging. After several rounds of enjoyable competition, Vincy Arun and Veera D’Souza emerged as the winners.

A highlight of the event was the Marian Quiz draw, which was open to all Mangalorean Catholics in Kuwait and attracted a total of 180 entries, with 32 participants submitting correct answers. A draw was held to select the top three winners by Fr. Avil Rosario. Flevia D’Mello, Shwetha Pereira, and Prem Crasto emerged as the winners. KCWA congratulated the winners and expressed gratitude to all participants. The competition was expertly coordinated by Smitha Suvarna and Jinella Rodrigues.

The event was a momentous occasion, graced by the past presidents of KCWA, as well as by the President and representatives of the Konkani Association in Kuwait. Their distinguished presence, along with the esteemed guest nuns from Carmel School, Kuwait, underscored the significance of the gathering, making it a truly memorable event.

The Monti Fest Coordinator, Roshan Rodrigues, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing appreciation for the efforts of everyone involved in making the event a success. Guest priest Fr. Stephan D’Souza led the gathering in a prayer of grace before meals and blessed the Novem Jevan, the traditional festive meal, marking an important spiritual moment in the celebration.

Prashanth Ferrao skillfully compered the event, which concluded with the serving of a delicious traditional meal on banana leaves. About 800 members, along with their families, enjoyed the well-organized Novem Jevan, enhancing the communal spirit of the celebration.

In a continued gesture of generosity, KCWA also ensured that the spirit of Monti Fest reached less fortunate members in the Mangalore and Udupi dioceses. Over 3,100 individuals from 13 shelter homes in Mangalore and 8 shelter homes in Udupi were served the traditional Novem Jevan, underscoring the association’s commitment to charity and community welfare beyond Kuwait.

This act of charity, embodying the corporal work of mercy, “feeding the hungry,” was made possible by the overwhelming, selfless support and generosity of KCWA’s donors. The association expressed its heartfelt gratitude, praying that Mama Mary may shower her abundant blessings on all donors and their families.

KCWA social media updates for the event were handled by Nilton D’Souza, while the sound system and lighting were provided by Waves Sounds and Lights, managed by Mr. Anand D’Souza. Music was coordinated by Anil Pais, along with Roshan Rodrigues, who played Marian hymns throughout the event, creating a festive and devotional atmosphere. Alban D’Souza captured the event through his skills in photography and videography, ensuring that the memories of the celebration would be preserved. The dinner, served by China Metro Restaurant from Farwaniya, was enjoyed by all.

The KCWA Managing Committee extended sincere gratitude to the dedicated volunteers whose hard work ensured the event’s success. Special thanks were also offered to the management of the Indian Community School, Senior Branch, Block-10 Salmiya, for graciously providing the venue.

The entire celebration was successfully coordinated by Prashanth Ferrao, Roshan Rodrigues, Yvonne Veigas, Tressy Cutinho, Deepak Andrade, and Kevin D’Souza with the dedicated support of the KCWA Managing Committee members, making this event a memorable and spiritually uplifting experience for all involved.