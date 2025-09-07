Success is possible through consistent effort – IRS Officer Mishal Queenie D’Costa

Udupi: “By facing life’s challenges with perseverance and consistent hard work, achieving success becomes easier,” said IRS officer Mishal Queenie D’Costa, Assistant Commissioner in the Customs Department, Mumbai.

She was speaking on Sunday at a youth interaction program organized at Anugraha Pastoral Centre, Kakkunje, Santhekatte, under the joint auspices of the Udupi Diocesan Youth Commission and the Education & Social Communication Commission.

She said that aspirants aiming to clear central and state government competitive examinations and serve in government positions must make the best use of available resources and work hard to shape their future. “Although students from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts excel academically, there is little interest in government service. A misconception prevails that cracking such exams is extremely difficult. Hence, creating awareness and encouraging youth in this direction has become essential,” she added.

Shreyans Gomes from Udupi, who secured an All-India Rank of 372 in the UPSC 2024 examination, shared his experiences about preparation and the challenges he faced during the process.

Presiding over the program, the Bishop of Udupi Diocese encouraged the community’s youth to dream of entering government service. He assured that the diocese would always extend proper guidance to students interested in this path.

Diocesan Chancellor Fr. Steven D’Souza, priests Fr. Wilson D’Souza, and Fr. Ashwin Aranha were present. Education Commission Director Fr. Vincent Crasta welcomed the gathering, PRO Fr. Denis D’Sa introduced the guests, and Youth Commission Director Fr. Steven Fernandes led the prayer. Leslie Aroza compered the program and proposed the vote of thanks.



