Kuwait Canara Welfare Association Hosts Successful Box Cricket and Badminton Tournament 2026

Kuwait: The Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) successfully organized the “KCWA Box Cricket and Badminton Tournament 2026” on Friday, February 13th, at the Indian English Academy School (A Don Bosco Institution) in Kuwait. The event drew participation from KCWA members and their families, with over 500 attendees.

The tournament commenced with an invocation led by Jinella Rodrigues, followed by a welcome address from President Prakash Pinto. Mr. Pinto extended a warm welcome to participating teams, sponsors, and guests, encouraging sportsmanship throughout the day. The President, accompanied by the Management Committee members, formally inaugurated the tournament with ceremonial deliveries. Tressy Cutinho led the opening ceremony proceedings.

The Box Cricket tournament featured two categories: Men’s Regulars, comprising nine teams, and Women’s Regulars, with six teams. The Badminton tournament included three categories: Under 12 (7 teams), 12 to 18 years (4 teams), and Adults (16 teams).

Box Cricket Results:

Regular Men: Team Canara emerged victorious, defeating SKICC in the final.

Regular Women: Infinity secured the winner’s trophy, triumphing over United Karavali A.

Individual Awards – Box Cricket:

Men’s Regulars:

Best Batter: Glavin D’Souza (Canara)

Best Bowler: Preetham Meril D’Souza (MFC Kuwait)

Player of the Finals: Glavin D’Souza (Canara)

Regular Women:

Best Batter: Jenisha D’Souza (Infinity)

Best Bowler: Joyce D’Souza (Infinity)

Player of the Finals: Jenisha D’Souza (Infinity)

Badminton Results:

U-12:

Winner: Vion Colin D’Souza / Viana Carina D’Souza

Runner Up: Nicole Trisha Tauro / Cayson Anton Carlo

12 to 18 years:S

Winner: Ranston Lobo / Alita Monis

Runner Up: Andrew Keith Sunny / Rhea Gonsalves

Adults:

Winner: Blaze Crasta / Alvita D’Souza

Runner Up: Alban Rathan D’Souza / Vivet Mathias

KCWA Spiritual Animator, Fr. Avil Rosario, graced the occasion and congratulated KCWA for organizing the event. He joined the sponsors in awarding trophies to the winners.

Match officials Allen Pinto, Antony Fernandes, Anil Britto, Canute D’Souza, Fijo Cj, Elvis Noronha, Leo Rodrigues, Venkatesh Manai, Wasim Sheikh, Olwin Fernandes, Nisha Monis, Josline D’Souza, Roshan Martis, Austin D’Cunha, Prashanth Reddy, and Kenneth Fernandes were recognized for their contributions with mementos. Volunteers Ajith Melwin D’Souza, Harry Fernandes, Naveen D’Souza, and Zico Fernandes ensured the smooth execution of the tournament. Commentary and announcements were provided by Tressy Cutinho, Vinitha Pinto, Dr. Manohar Prabhu, and Prashanth Loyd D’Souza, while Alban D’Souza & Arwin Rodrigues captured the event’s memorable moments. Nilton D’Souza managed social media updates, and Roshan Rodrigues provided the sound system. KCWA expressed gratitude to Flavors Confectionery in Salmiya for managing the food stall.

Arwin Rodrigues led the final presentation ceremony, followed by a vote of thanks from Sports Secretary Alan Vaz. The event concluded with a closing hymn led by Johnson D Almeida.

KCWA expressed its gratitude to the tournament sponsors with flower bouquets: Steel United Factory – Mr. Prakash Gonsalves; Mr. Samir Mohamed Hanoon; M/s Crown Business Group; M/s Bhasin Ansari – Mr. Blaze Crasta; Dalian International for Fire and Safety – Mr. Prashanth Ferrao; Mr. Allan Joseph Pinto & Family; Mr. Preetham D’Souza & Family; Mr. Dinesh D’Silva & Family; Mr. Alban D’Souza & Family; Mr. Prashanth Loyd D’Souza; Mr. Ajith Melwin D’Souza, well-wisher; and Live Pure Water Filter Systems – Mr. Sunil Kumar. The organization also extended its gratitude to the Indian English Academy School (Don Bosco) Management for providing the venue.

Sports Secretary Alan Vaz, along with Naveen Monis, Royston D’Souza, and Naveen Mascarenhas, coordinated the tournament with the support of the Sports Committee and Managing Committee members.