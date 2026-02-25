Vacant Government Posts to Be Filled in Phases, Assures Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karkala: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the state government is committed to addressing the issue of vacant positions within various government departments through a phased recruitment process. Speaking to members of the press in Karkala on Wednesday, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s dedication to generating employment opportunities for the state’s citizens.

Mr. Siddaramaiah acknowledged that the recruitment process had encountered delays stemming from internal reservation-related complexities. However, he assured that the government is now actively taking measures to resume the appointment process and expedite the filling of these vacancies.

Addressing concerns regarding the escalating instances of elephant attacks in the Chikkamagaluru region, the Chief Minister attributed the rise in human-wildlife conflict to the increasing populations of elephants, leopards, and tigers. In an effort to mitigate these conflicts and safeguard human settlements, the government plans to construct extensive barricades along the perimeters of forest areas, aiming to prevent wild animals from venturing into residential zones.

In response to inquiries concerning the recent murder case involving a student in Shivamogga and the escalating problem of ganja use among minors, Mr. Siddaramaiah asserted that the government is actively engaged in comprehensive efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs, including marijuana, from the state. He stressed the importance of protecting the youth from the harmful effects of substance abuse and reiterated the government’s commitment to stringent enforcement measures.

Addressing allegations of vandalism perpetrated by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students at Azim Premji University, the Chief Minister stated unequivocally that strict action would be taken against any organization found to be acting in contravention of the law. He emphasized the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all individuals and organizations are held accountable for their actions.

Responding to remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar regarding the state’s guarantee schemes, Mr. Siddaramaiah acknowledged that the government is currently allocating ₹52,000 crore annually to these initiatives. However, he emphasized that development works across the state are continuing unabated. To date, a total of ₹1.20 lakh crore has been earmarked for the implementation and sustenance of these guarantee schemes.

Concerning the proposed Agumbe tunnel project and the pending permissions required for its commencement, the Chief Minister stated that thorough discussions will be conducted with environmental experts and stakeholders before any further steps are taken towards project approval. He underscored the government’s commitment to balancing development objectives with environmental preservation.

With regard to the construction of the Parashurama Theme Park in Karkala, Mr. Siddaramaiah provided assurances that the project would be completed promptly, highlighting its potential to boost tourism and cultural enrichment in the region.

Addressing allegations of irregularities in the Brahmavar Sugar Factory scrap sale case, the Chief Minister announced that a thorough investigation would be conducted to ascertain the facts and ensure accountability.

Finally, in response to a question regarding Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) aspiring to ministerial positions, Mr. Siddaramaiah acknowledged that such aspirations are natural and to be expected. However, he clarified that a decision has been made not to grant ministerial posts to first-time MLAs, citing the importance of experience and demonstrated competence in leadership roles.