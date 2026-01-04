Kuwait Kannada Koota AGM 2025: A Celebration of Accomplishments and a Vision for the Future

Kuwait Kannada Koota (KKK) recently convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2025, an event seamlessly interwoven with festive celebrations of Christmas and the New Year 2026. The evening, held in a vibrant and convivial atmosphere, served as a platform to reflect on past achievements, honor dedicated contributors, and inaugurate the new leadership poised to guide the Koota through 2026.

The AGM commenced with a warm welcome, as attendees were greeted with refreshments and an opportunity to reconnect. The formal proceedings began with an invocation dance performed by the talented children of the Koota, followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp by the outgoing Executive Committee. President Mr. Tharendra Shettigar, Vice President Dr. Preeti Shetty, General Secretary Dr. Guruprasad Subbarao, and Treasurer Mr. Manjunath Jogi together symbolized the dispelling of darkness and the embrace of knowledge and harmony. Mr. Shettigar, in his presidential address, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, highlighting the diverse activities undertaken throughout the year and expressing his gratitude for the unwavering dedication of the committee members, the enthusiastic participation of Koota members, and the generous support from sponsors.

The outgoing Executive Committee recognized the invaluable contributions of the subcommittee members from various divisions, including Cultural, Public Relations, Marala Mallige, Sports, Technical, Finance, and Design, as well as the House Captains and Strategic Committees. Each member was presented with mementos and certificates of appreciation in recognition of their commitment to the Koota’s success.

The children of the Chiguru Balli program further enriched the evening with captivating cultural performances, showcasing their creativity and enthusiasm. Special recognition was given to the teachers for their dedication to teaching Kannada and nurturing the students’ talents. Mr. Revanasiddappa Hombali presented an overview of the Chiguru Balli initiatives in 2025 and outlined plans for 2026, followed by the presentation of certificates to all Chiguru Balli students in recognition of their efforts in learning Kannada.

Dr. Surendra Nayak, former President, provided an update on the Kuwait Kannada Koota Welfare Association (KKKWA), emphasizing its role in supporting welfare activities in India. He highlighted a recent mission where a delegation of Karnataka NRIs met with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, submitting grievances and proposals and receiving assurances of a dedicated ministry for NRI Kannadigas to address community concerns and provide diplomatic support abroad.

Mr. Manjunath Jogi presented the Financial Report for the year 2025, detailing Koota’s income and expenditure and emphasizing the committee’s commitment to prudent financial management, transparency, and accountability. Dr. Guru Prasad Subbarao delivered the Annual Report, offering a comprehensive overview of the initiatives undertaken by the Executive Committee in 2025, highlighting accomplishments across cultural, literary, sports, and technical domains that enriched community spirit and fostered active participation.

The final edition of Marala Mallige for the year, titled Sadhya Namana, was released by the editorial team led by Convener Mrs. Alaka Jithendra and Co-Convener Mrs. Rashmitha Praveen Shetty.

The AGM also included the election of the 2026 Executive Committee, conducted by Election Officer Mr. Ananth Mangalgi. The newly elected committee comprises Mr. Vikram Kunjibettu as President, Mr. Naveen Subbayya as Vice President, Dr. Rajesh Patil as General Secretary, and Mr. Ravi C. Narayan as Treasurer.

A highlight of the evening was the award ceremony recognizing the house that earned the highest points across sports, literary, and stage activities throughout the year. Hemavathi house secured the top position, with Sharavathi house as the runner-up.

The evening culminated in a live music concert featuring renowned playback singers Mr. Ajay Warrior and Ms. Airaa Acharya, accompanied by keyboardist Mr. Deepak Jayasheelan and percussionist Mr. Prakash Anthony. Their performance captivated the audience, blending soulful renditions of Kannada film songs with energetic Bollywood hits.

Dr. Guruprasad Subbarao delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the year’s successful programs. The festive spirit was further enhanced by a surprise appearance from Santa Claus, who distributed chocolates and spread cheer among the children.

The AGM concluded with a sumptuous dinner, leaving members with cherished memories and renewed enthusiasm as Kuwait Kannada Koota looks forward to 2026 under its new leadership.