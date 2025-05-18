Kuwait Kannada Koota’s ‘Kreedayana – Rasadautana’ Fosters Community Spirit Through Sports and Culinary Delights

Kuwait: The Kuwait Kannada Koota Executive Committee 2025 recently organized a vibrant indoor sports day and food mela titled ‘Kreedayana-Rasadautana’. The event brought together a lively group of men, women, and children, all dressed in their respective team colors, to celebrate the day with enthusiasm and community spirit.

The event was meticulously designed to feature various indoor games and competitions, fostering a sense of teamwork and friendly competition among participants. Additionally, the food mela showcased a diverse array of culinary delights, allowing attendees to savor both traditional and contemporary dishes from Karnataka.

In the early evening, the stadium was systematically prepared for the program, with the entrance aptly decorated by the Public Relations committee for the sports and food mela activities. The event was inaugurated by the Executive Committee members and their families: President Mr. Tharendra Shettigar, General Secretary Dr. Guruprasad Subbarao, and Treasurer Mr. Manjunath Jogi, along with all the participants of the sports activities and members of the Kuwait Kannada Koota. Vice President Dr. Preeti Shetty played a pivotal role in preparing the teams for the food mela stalls. Her dedication and efforts were phenomenal in ensuring the success of the event.

The team responsible for organizing the indoor games was led by Sports Committee Convener Mr. Girish Shenoy, Co-convener Mr. Suresh Kunder, and team members Dr. Maribasappa Karched, Mr. Rameshchandra, Mr. Mohan B.V., Mr. Bharamappa Uppar, and Mr. Harish Nayak.

Before the start of the sports competitions, snacks were served under the banner of “Chat Pata Tindi” by a team of women renowned for their mouth-watering culinary skills. Led by Nayana Shenoy, they offered delicious Pani Puri, Pav bhaji, and Churumuri Chat, delighting all attendees.

Teams Kaveri, Nethravathi, Hemavathi, and Sharavathi, led by their respective captains Mrs. Aparna Manjunath, Dr. Sanketha Patil, Mrs. Rajeshwari Chethan, and Mrs. Shilpa Sharanagouda Patil, geared up with their outstanding sportsmen and sportswomen to compete fiercely against other team titans.

Box Cricket, played by men between teams, enthralled the audience during the league matches and kept spectators on the edge of their seats with the nail-biting climax of the final match between the Nethravathi and Kaveri teams. Similarly, Kuntaata, an adventurous game, was played by women. The umpires and audience were amazed by the team spirit displayed by the women. Passing the ball was another engaging game played by both men and women in the teams. Additionally, game stalls organized by children and adults kept the audience entertained throughout the event.

While the sports activities were in full swing, a group of children suddenly arrived at the center of the stage and surprised the audience with an entertaining flash mob dance. Following this, another group of women took the spotlight, gracefully dancing and transporting the audience to another world. This delightful interlude transformed the competitive atmosphere into a lighter, more festive environment, much like a refreshing shower on a sunny day.

The final part of the program was the Food Mela, a festive presentation of a variety of dishes authentic to different regions of Karnataka. Four distinct groups, each with unique names, showcased their culinary expertise:

‘Raja Bhojana’: Led by Mrs. Gayathri Ramesh, this group presented dishes from South Karnataka, highlighting the region’s rich culinary traditions.

'Kalyaana Karnataka Khanavali': This group, led by Dr. Aparna Mudgal and Mrs. Jyoti Vivek, featured dishes specifically from Northern Karnataka, offering a taste of the region's unique flavors.

'Karavali Khadyagalu': Led by Mrs. Saurabha Vikram Kunjibettu, this group covered the coastal cuisine of Karnataka, bringing the essence of the seaside to the event.

'Savi Savi Sihi Bhakshya': Led by Mrs. Shilpa Ramesh, this stall offered traditional sweets as desserts, leaving members with sweet memories of the event.

Among the traditional delicacies, there was a stall named ‘Besigeya Peya Tampu Paaneeya’ led by Mr. Govind Babu. This stall offered a variety of refreshing drinks, including Mojitos, Masala Buttermilk, Ragi Juice, Ellu Juice, and Punarpuli Sharabath.

The Executive Committee was honored to announce the winners of the games with prizes and extend a big thanks to those who volunteered and contributed directly or indirectly to the event. The event was supported by sponsors and partners, including Land Trades – Builders and Developers, Al-Mulla International Exchange Co., Joyalukkas Jewellery Kuwait, United Business Group, Oriental Restaurant, Badr Medical Center Farwaniya, Jazeera Airways, and Gulf Bank, which was the sponsor of the day.

Finally, the members of Kuwait Kannada Koota thoroughly enjoyed the event, relishing the absolute entertainment and a variety of delicacies. They left the venue with big smiles on their faces and a wealth of cherished memories.



