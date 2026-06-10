Senior Congress leaders to discuss political developments tomorrow

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, had called an urgent meeting of all AICC General Secretaries, state in-charges, and state unit Presidents for Thursday to discuss the political developments.

Taking to X, Venugopal said, “An urgent meeting of AICC General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents will be held tomorrow, 11 June, 2026, at Indira Bhavan, New Delhi, to discuss current political developments. INC President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji will preside over this crucial meeting.”

This comes days after the INDIA bloc meeting held on June 8 amid the growing internal strains faced by the alliance.

The gathering, branded as the “INDIA Janbandhan” meeting, deliberated on the alliance’s future course and coordination on key political issues.

During the meeting, Congress President Kharge hailed the “united fight” against the Narendra Modi government, leading to the failure of “malicious” bills on delimitation in the Lok Sabha and urged the members of the INDIA bloc to strengthen the spirit and resolve to corner and confront the ruling dispensation on multiple pressing issues before the nation.

Kharge sought to share a strategic blueprint for rebuilding the Opposition alliance in the wake of recent setbacks in Assembly elections and also sought active contribution and deliberations from the respective stakeholders in making it a viable and tenable front against the Central government.

The Congress chief also lambasted the BJP-led NDA government on a host of issues, including assault on the Constitution, misuse of investigative agencies for bullying political rivals, while raising alarm over the “economic climate” in the country, particularly in light of the West Asia crisis.

Kharge stated that new investments are not coming in at the pace required to generate new jobs, private monopolies are growing in many sectors, and the future of MSMEs is in serious crisis.