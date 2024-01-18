Vibha Chibber, Karan Mehra, Shruti Anand dive into heartwarming depths of ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’



Mumbai: Shehzad Shaikh, Shruti Anand, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, and Karan Mehra – starrer ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’ is a heartwarming family drama that reflects the joy, laughter and a sense of togetherness.

The actors have opened up in details about their characters and shared why they said yes to the show.

Actress Vibha Chibber, who plays Janaki, has called it a strong character.

“Janaki is the glue that holds the family together and she commands respect and is authoritative, which helps her run the household effectively. I enjoy essaying characters like Janaki, you will find women like her in many households in India who are the backbones of their families,” she said.

The actress added: “I hope that the viewers will embrace ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’ with the same love and warmth with which it has been created, making it a memorable experience for all.”

Karan Mehra, who has marked his comeback to the television with this show, said: “Families are like branches on a tree, we grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one. This is the crux of ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’, which really resonated with me and became one of the biggest reasons for me to say yes to the show.”

“Portraying the character of Manoj Agrawal has been a deeply rewarding experience, allowing me to explore the complexities of human relationships and the values that bind families together. The show’s narrative is a beautiful blend of tradition, love, and the essence of home, making it a compelling watch for viewers of all ages,” he added.

Shruti, who plays the role of Mauli, said: “She is more than just a character; she personifies the strength, resilience, and love that resides in women across the country, making them the pillars of their families.”

“The show is a celebration of the connections that bind families together, and I am honoured to be a part of it. Collaborating with such a talented team has been inspiring, and I sincerely hope that Mauli’s journey resonates with viewers, leaving a lasting impression on them, just as it has on me,” she added.

This show puts the spotlight on the Agrawal family, residing in the vibrant city of Ujjain.

It also explores the consequences of drifting away from these cherished bonds, in the name of individualism and modernisation, as is the case with the Agrawals who used to live by their motto, “A family that eats together, prays together, stays together!”.

Circumstances have led this large family to break away from each other and led by the performance of Shruti as Mauli, the narrative delves into the resilient spirit of this woman who is determined to reunite the fractured ties within the Agarwal household.

The show also stars Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan and Reema Vohra among others.

‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’ will air from January 23 on Sony.