Labour Codes to boost social security for mine workers: Minister

New Delhi: The four new Labour Codes are aimed at building ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ensuring social security for mine workers, including for contractual workers, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, said on Wednesday.

She urged the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) to promote awareness of the Codes and leverage modern technologies to enhance mine safety, assuring full support from the Ministry to strengthen DGMS for safer and more sustainable mining.

Speaking at the 125th Foundation Day of the DGMS in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, she said that the 125-year journey of DGMS reflects the dedicated efforts and sacrifices of generations of officials and mine workers.

Karandlaje emphasised that mining activities today are directly linked to India’s growth story.

She also paid tribute to mine workers whose courage and dedication, often involving grave risks to life, make mining possible and support nation-building.

The minister reiterated that workers’ safety is the Ministry’s foremost priority, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “First Safety.”

She highlighted the role of DGMS in ensuring uniform safety standards across all mining operations and stressed the need for coordinated Central–State efforts and stronger engagement of DGMS regional offices to effectively enforce safety norms.

DGMS, established in 1902, continues to play a vital role in regulating mines safety and health standards in India, contributing significantly to the well-being of mine workers and the sustainable growth of the mining industry.

Karandlaje also visited the Exhibition, Old Records Section and Models Gallery, showcasing the rich legacy and evolution of mines safety practices in India.

On the occasion, the minister released the new DGMS Logo which replaces the old one. She also released the DGMS theme song, and a digital coffee table book capturing the organisation’s journey and contributions. A souvenir/digital compendium of best practices in mines safety was also released.