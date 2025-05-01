Mangalore: Police Officers Suspended Following Kudupu Mob Lynching Incident

Mangalore: Inspector Shivakumar K.R. of the Mangalore Rural Police Station, along with Head Constable Chandra P. and Police Constable Yallalinga, have been suspended in connection with the mob lynching of Ashraf, a Kerala native, in Kudupu on Sunday, April 27th. The suspensions follow public outcry and allegations of negligence leveled against the police department regarding their handling of the initial report and subsequent investigation.

The incident occurred at a cricket match in Kudupu, located on the outskirts of Mangalore, where Ashraf was reportedly assaulted and killed by a mob of individuals. In the aftermath, the police arrested 20 suspects involved in the brutal attack.

The suspension orders against the three officers stem from allegations of dereliction of duty. According to reports, on April 27th, an individual named Deepak contacted the Mangalore Rural Police Station to report a mob assault occurring at the cricket ground. This information was conveyed to Inspector Shivakumar and his staff. However, it is alleged that the officers failed to adequately inform higher authorities about the severity of the situation, initially registering the case as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) before upgrading it to a mob lynching case.

The three officers are now suspended pending further investigation into their conduct and potential negligence in failing to promptly escalate the report of a mob lynching to their superiors. The suspensions are based on preliminary findings of gross negligence of duty. The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.



