Lalbagh Garden in B’luru to remain unaffected by Tunnel Road project: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, on Saturday, listened to suggestions from the people in Bengaluru and assured that the Lalbagh Botanical Garden will remain unaffected by the Tunnel Road Project.

As part of the “Bengaluru Walk” initiative, organised to interact directly with citizens and receive their opinions, suggestions and complaints, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, who is also the state Urban Development Minister, held a morning walk and public discussion at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden.

The Deputy Chief Minister clarified, saying, “Lalbagh is public property. We will take every measure to preserve this public property. There is no need to acquire six acres for the Tunnel Project. Access and exit for the tunnel road will be provided from about half an acre near the Ashoka Pillar. About one acre of the parking area will be temporarily used for storage, which will later be cleared and returned to Lalbagh.”

“Small trees will be removed and replanted. Otherwise, Lalbagh Garden will not face any disruption,” he said.

When asked that when the project will begin, he replied, “The tender for the project has been called. We will see who participates and award the work to the best bidder.”

Shivakumar also announced that the Bengaluru civic agency will provide Rs 10 crore funding for the Lalbagh development, as per public demand.

After a walk and discussion with citizens at Lalbagh, Shivakumar inspected the access points for the tunnel road.

“I have discussed with many citizens and listened to their suggestions and complaints. Their issues will be resolved. We have decided to provide Rs 10 crore from the Bengaluru civic agency for Lalbagh development. A gym will also be created to benefit senior citizens and women,” he assured.

He also said, “Wherever possible in Bengaluru, I will discuss with the Forest Department about creating tree parks modeled on Lalbagh, and financial support will be provided for that.”

“We have arranged for doctors and ambulance services here from morning to evening. In the future, restroom facilities here will be made free of charge. We have received several suggestions and opinions regarding Bengaluru’s waste disposal, parking, and other issues, and I appreciate all of them,” he added.

On whether the “Bengaluru Walk” programme will continue in other gardens, he said, “We will visit gardens across all Bengaluru civic agency areas to listen to citizens’ opinions, suggestions, and complaints.”

When asked about citizens raising concerns over Bengaluru’s waste problem, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “We have discussed this with officials, and cameras will be installed at all identified black spots to take action and resolve the issue.”

Citizens freely shared their suggestions with the Deputy Chief Minister, who was warmly welcomed for this initiative.

“Their suggestions, requests, and contact details were recorded by Rajendra Cholan, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner,” Shivakumar said.

Senior citizen R.C. Jagannath requested that no projects be undertaken inside Lalbagh and that the area should not be disturbed.

Responding to the issues surrounding Lalbagh Botanical Garden, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “Under no circumstances will Lalbagh be affected. The tunnel road will pass underground. Officials have planned an entry point to the tunnel near the Lalbagh edge. I will inspect the site, and if necessary, modifications will be made to the plan.”

Another citizen Karthik Kumar suggested that government initiatives will not succeed unless citizens are made aware.

Therefore, necessary steps should be taken to raise civic awareness, Kumar said.

He also highlighted that vehicles are being parked on roads near CBD schools, increasing traffic congestion, and requested that schools ensure parking within their premises.

The Deputy Chief Minister responded, “We will definitely consider this matter and take necessary action.”

Another citizen Rajarama suggested that whenever metro or other construction work occurs on Bengaluru roads, the authorities should manage that road from start to finish ensuring that even if potholes occur, they are repaired immediately, which would resolve at least half the problems.

A resident of Jayanagar fourth block complained that streetlights are missing on 7B Main Road and that complaints filed earlier have not received proper response.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured, “We will resolve this immediately. All streetlights in Bengaluru will be replaced with LED lights within the next six months.”

A teacher from St. Francis School complained that garbage is being dumped on the road near her school, damaging the road.

Shivakumar responded, “I will send an official team to your school area to resolve the issue and will contact you for coordination.”