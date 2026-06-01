MRPL Appoints Shri Pattathil Sujith as Executive Director (Projects)

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a distinguished Schedule ‘A’ Miniratna Central Public Sector Enterprise operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and a subsidiary of ONGC, today announced the appointment of Shri Pattathil Sujith as its new Executive Director (Projects). This strategic appointment underscores MRPL’s commitment to bolstering its project management capabilities and advancing its ambitious growth and modernization initiatives.

Before his elevation to this pivotal role, Shri Pattathil Sujith was the Group General Manager – Corporate Strategy. In this capacity, he was instrumental in shaping the company’s strategic direction, overseeing critical business planning functions, and formulating long-term growth strategies that significantly contributed to MRPL’s sustained success. His tenure in corporate strategy was marked by a proactive approach to identifying and capitalizing on market opportunities, ensuring the company remained agile and competitive in a dynamic energy landscape.

Shri Pattathil Sujith, a native of Palakkad, Kerala, brings to his new role an impressive career spanning over three decades in the industry. A highly qualified Mechanical Engineer, he commenced his journey with MRPL in 1993. Over the years, he has amassed extensive and diverse experience across many critical functions within the organization. His professional trajectory includes significant contributions in key areas such as Maintenance, Reliability, Engineering & Inspection, Projects, and Corporate Strategy, providing him with a holistic understanding of the company’s operational and strategic imperatives.

Throughout his distinguished career at MRPL, Shri Pattathil Sujith has been a central figure in several landmark projects. Notably, he played a crucial role in the successful commissioning of the refinery’s Phase I, II, and III units, which significantly augmented MRPL’s processing capabilities and output. Furthermore, his expertise was vital in establishing the robust Asset Integrity Management System for the Phase III complex, ensuring operational efficiency and safety standards. His contributions were also pivotal in the successful execution of MRPL’s BS-VI project, a testament to his commitment to environmental compliance and technological advancement.

In his new capacity as Executive Director (Projects), Shri Pattathil Sujith will assume comprehensive responsibility for spearheading the planning, meticulous execution, and successful commissioning of all major capital projects and critical infrastructure initiatives. These projects are paramount to MRPL’s ongoing expansion, modernization efforts, and the achievement of its long-term strategic growth objectives. Moreover, he is expected to play a crucial role in driving the Company’s strategic diversification into new avenues and advancing its vital energy transition initiatives, aligning MRPL with future energy demands and sustainability goals. His leadership will be instrumental in navigating the complexities of large-scale project management, ensuring MRPL continues to innovate and grow responsibly.