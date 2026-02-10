Land Trades’ Altura at Bendoor Set to Light Up the Skyline on the Eve of Inauguration

Mangaluru: Bendoor’s skyline is set for a defining moment as Land Trades Builders & Developers prepares to formally inaugurate Altura, its iconic 32-storey luxury residential tower, on February 11, 2026. On the eve of the inauguration, the entire structure will be illuminated in a first-of-its-kind full façade lighting, transforming Altura into a radiant new landmark and drawing attention to one of Mangaluru’s most anticipated residential developments.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the project premises at 6:00 PM on Wednesday and marks the completion of the tallest residential development in the Bendoor locality—long regarded as one of the city’s most elite residential neighbourhoods.

The project will be inaugurated by Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya University and Chairman of the Yenepoya Group. Sri Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City, will inaugurate the clubhouse, while Sri Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat, Managing Director & CEO of Karnataka Bank Ltd., will launch the My Community App. The function will be presided over by Sri D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South.

The event will also be graced by the guests of honour, Sri Ivan D’Souza, MLC, Sri Manjunath Bhandary, MLC and Chairman of the Sahyadri Group of Educational Institutions, and Sri Naveen D’souza, Corporator for Ward 38, Bendoor.

The formal function will be followed by a live classical music concert at 7:30 PM, featuring acclaimed flautists and Bansuri maestros Pravin Godkhindi and Shadaj Godkhindi, who will lend an artistic and cultural dimension to the evening, echoing the refinement that Altura represents.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, K. Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director, Land Trades Builders & Developers, said that presenting Altura to the city is a moment of immense pride and satisfaction for the organisation. “Altura represents our commitment to quality, discipline in execution, and respect for every promise made. This achievement is the result of seamless collaboration between a wide range of professionals—architects, designers, engineers, project management, and quality control teams—along with the dedicated efforts of our in-house teams across planning, execution, customer relations, and operations. We are deeply grateful to our customers for the trust they have placed in us,” he said.

An Extravagant Vision – Conceived, Executed and Delivered on Time

True to its name—Altura, meaning height or elevation—marks a decisive shift in the city’s residential aspirations. Conceived as a refined high-rise living experience, the project rises 32 storeys high, placing it among the tallest residential developments in Mangaluru and the most prominent in Bendoor.

Launched in October 2021, during a period of unprecedented uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Altura stands today as a completed reality—delivered within the committed time frame. The project reflects Land Trades’ clarity of vision, execution strength, and long-standing reputation for delivering projects on time.

Designed by Architect Peter Mascarenhas of Archi-Technics, Altura adopts a contemporary architectural language focused on privacy, individuality, and spatial comfort. The development comprises 114 premium 3- and 4-bedroom residences, spread across 1.3 acres of prime land, and executed using modern construction technologies to ensure long-term value and quality.

Lifestyle, Design and Urban Advantage

Altura integrates luxury with thoughtful urban planning. A grand double-height lobby, striking podium façade, high-speed elevators, and multi-level parking with electric vehicle charging points define its arrival experience. Each well-designed apartment breathes more space, thanks to a luxurious 11 ft ceiling height.

The clubhouse on the 32nd floor forms the lifestyle heart of the development, featuring a spacious, well-equipped, and air-conditioned gymnasium along with a community hall and banquet facilities. The rooftop features health and leisure facilities, including an infinity pool with never-ending views of the Arabian Sea, steam and sauna rooms, sky lounge, yoga, and wellness spaces.

Well-planned landscaped spaces that add calm, greenery, and visual balance to the high-rise environment, while also offering exclusive leisure and children’s play areas. The supporting infrastructure includes 24×7 security, power backup, continuous water supply, rainwater harvesting systems, and a sewage treatment plant, ensuring seamless and sustainable living.

Strategically located at Bendoor, Altura offers proximity to major city landmarks, including Kadri Temple, St. Agnes College, St. Sebastian’s Church, Father Muller Medical College, prominent markets, healthcare facilities, clubs, and transport hubs—making it one of the most well-connected residential addresses in Mangaluru.

Illuminating the Skyline with Façade Lighting: A First for Mangaluru

In a first-of-its-kind initiative for the city, Land Trades has introduced full-façade architectural lighting at Altura, positioning the tower as a visual landmark even after dusk. Designed to enhance city beautification and align with Mangaluru’s evolving smart-city identity, the lighting transforms Altura into a luminous presence on the skyline.

The façade lighting has been designed and executed by Johnson Technical Services LLC (JTS), Dubai, a globally reputed consultancy known for illuminating iconic structures such as the Burj Khalifa. The thoughtfully curated lighting design enhances the architectural character of the tower while elevating the nighttime ambience of the entire Bendoor locality, lending it a distinctive and aspirational identity.

Launch of ‘My Community App’

In keeping with its focus on future-ready living, Land Trades will also launch the My Community App at the inauguration. Developed exclusively for Altura residents, the app enables seamless communication, facility management, digital payments, and community engagement within the residential ecosystem.

With this initiative, Land Trades becomes the first property developer in coastal Karnataka to introduce a dedicated in-house community app, which will soon be extended to other projects of the company in the future.

A Milestone for Land Trades

Altura represents a significant milestone in the over three-decade journey of Land Trades Builders & Developers, founded in 1992 by Sri K. Shrinath Hebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company with a CRISIL DA2 rating, Land Trades has played a pioneering role in shaping Mangaluru’s residential landscape—from plotted developments to contemporary high-rise living.

Altura is the first in a new generation of landmark high-rise projects by Land Trades, including Pristine (Chilimbi), Shivabagh (Kadri–Mallikatta), Mahalaxmi (Alake), BMK Sky Villa (Vas Lane), and Altitude (Bendoor), which are set to redefine the city skyline. Other notable ongoing residential developments include Krishna Kuteera (Kadri Kambla), Laxmi Govind (Alvares Road), Durga Mahal (Mannagudda), and Expertise Enclave (Moneystand).

With over 43 completed residential projects, more than 3,500 homes delivered, and 42.5 lakh sq. ft. of built-up area, Land Trades continues to be identified with credibility, consistency, and vision—qualities that Altura now embodies in built form.

TO CONNECT WITH LAND TRADES, CALL OR WHATSAPP – 9880742159 | 9845084866 | 9611531026