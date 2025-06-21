Land Trades Celebrates International Yoga Day with ‘Work with Yoga’ Transformative Workshop

Mangaluru: As modern life grows increasingly hectic, yoga is being embraced worldwide as a vital tool for balance, energy, and wellness—both at home and in the workplace. Reinforcing its commitment to community well-being, Land Trades Builders & Developers observed International Yoga Day with an energizing and interactive yoga workshop at its landmark commercial property, Milestone25, located at Collector’s Gate, Balmatta.

Held on the morning of Saturday, June 21, the session brought together occupants of Milestone25 along with invited guests, customers, and yoga enthusiasts. Themed “Work with Yoga,” the workshop focused on integrating yoga into daily routines, particularly for professionals with sedentary work styles.

The session was conducted by renowned yoga therapist Dr. Mahabala Bhat Punchathodi from Yogavasista Yoga Therapy Centre. Beginning at 7:00 AM, the hour-long workshop featured guidance on posture correction and workplace-friendly yoga techniques. Suma Acharya demonstrated the asanas, while Ms. Sandya provided individual assistance to participants.

The event was inaugurated by dignitaries Dr. Jagadish Chandra, a reputed dentist and yoga enthusiast, and Ms. Shama Vasid, a well-known architect and actor, who both spoke on the importance of incorporating yoga into everyday life.

The workshop concluded with a felicitation ceremony. Dr. Mahabala Bhat, Suma Acharya, and Sandya were honoured for their contributions. Ziba Fathima, an 8-year-old participant, was specially recognised with a certificate for being the youngest attendee. Mr. Shankar K., Centre Head of ICSI Mangaluru Chapter, was also felicitated.



