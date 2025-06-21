Father Muller Celebrates 11th International Yoga Day with Vibrant Enthusiasm

Mangaluru: The 11th International Yoga Day was commemorated with great pride and participation at Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) on 21st June 2025 at 3:00 PM in the Father Muller Indoor Stadium, uniting over 1,500 faculty and students across all its educational units under the common theme “Yoga for Self and Society – One Earth, One Health.”

The event began with a symbolic lighting of the lamp, signifying the illumination of mind and spirit through the practice of yoga. The stadium resonated with harmony and purpose as participants, dressed in coordinated white and black attire, aligned themselves in a sea of calm and collective energy.

Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, delivered the presidential address, reflecting on yoga as India’s timeless gift to the world. “Yoga is an exercise of the mind, body, and soul — it calms the spirit, sharpens the senses, and connects us with our inner being and environment,” he said. Emphasizing its significance beyond physical health, he called it a vital life practice that helps balance the demands of the modern world.

The event was organized under the guidance of NSS Faculty Coordinators and Mr. Chandrashekara S. N., Director of Physical Education at FMCI, with meticulous coordination by his team. The yoga session was conducted by Dr. Nishitha, Department of Yoga and Naturopathy, who brought depth and discipline to the session. She was joined by Dr. Nisha, who had previously secured second place in group artistic yoga at the district level.

Adding vibrancy and talent to the event were live demonstrations by FMCI’s accomplished student performers. Leading the group was Sandrasen P, a decorated yogasana practitioner:

Honored by the Central Ministry (2022)

Five-time State Gold Medalist (2018–2022)

National School Games Winner (Kolkata – 2019, New Delhi – 2022)

Gold Medalist in Artistic Single Yogasana (2021)

Champion at Kerala School Games (2019)

Joining him were:

Prajwal – State gold medalist in 2018 and 2019, national-level participant

Arjun Kumar, Sowhardhika K. H., and Kushi M. R. – passionate yoga ambassadors of FMCI



Prof. Dr. Shailaja Katti compered the inaugural programme with grace and warmth. The session saw the presence of Management Committee members, who appreciated the wide participation and dedication displayed.

In recognition of their voluntary participation, all attendees were treated to sweet refreshments, concluding the event on a joyful and nourishing note.

The celebration was a reflection of FMCI’s commitment to student-centric activities that promote holistic wellness and community engagement. All educational units — Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, Father Muller School and College of Nursing, Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay, Father Muller Allied Health College Thumbay, Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) — participated in unity and enthusiasm.

This year’s observance of International Yoga Day not only celebrated the ancient practice but also reaffirmed FMCI’s dedication to nurturing balanced, mindful, and health-conscious individuals for society.