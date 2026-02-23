Land Trades Community Cup – Season 4 Unites Communities in a Grand Celebration of Sport & Spirit

Mangaluru: The much-awaited Land Trades Community Cup – Season 4 witnessed an overwhelming response from customers and apartment communities of Land Trades. The annual sports extravaganza, held at Padua High School Ground, brought together residents for a vibrant day filled with spirited competition, celebration, and community bonding.

The event began on an energetic note with a lively warm-up Zumba session conducted by the team from Studio 6, setting the perfect tone for the day. Residents enthusiastically participated in the session, making it a refreshing and fun-filled start to the tournament.

A total of 6 teams battled it out in the Men’s Cricket Championship, while 3 teams competed in the Women’s Throwball Championship. Conceptualized and organized by Land Trades Builders & Developers, the Community Cup has grown into a much-anticipated extended family sports day, encouraging participation from residents of all age groups, including children.

This season saw enthusiastic participation from societies such as Solitaire, Maurishka Palace, Sai Grandeur, Habitat 154, Nakshatra, along with teams representing Land Trades. The event was inaugurated by esteemed office bearers of various apartment owners’ associations, who unveiled the trophies and marked the opening ceremony with a ceremonial balloon release alongside children, symbolizing unity and celebration.

The event was graced by key representatives Dr Prasad from Solitaire, Renuka Bangera from Nakshatra, Jayaraj from Sai Grandeur, Loyal Dsouza from Mauriska Palace, Martin Dsouza from Habitat 154, including Shashindra Rai (MD, Land Trades Realty) and Keshava Amin (Sagar Electricals), whose support contributed to the grand success of the tournament.

The Men’s Cricket Championship featured thrilling encounters between Maurishka Warriors, Habitat Fighters, Sai Grandeur Challengers, Solitaire Strikers, Nakshatra Knights, and Land Trades Warriors, keeping spectators engaged throughout the day. In the Women’s Throwball Championship, teams from Maurishka, Nakshatra, and Land Trades showcased remarkable teamwork and sporting spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, K. Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director of Land Trades Builders & Developers, expressed his happiness at the tremendous participation and reiterated that such friendly sporting platforms strengthen relationships within communities and reinforce the enduring bond between the builder and its customers.

The event also witnessed enthusiastic participation from children and parents, who actively took part in specially organized fun games. From simple and joyful activities like Musical Chairs to energetic team contests such as Tug of War, the family-friendly games added excitement and laughter to the atmosphere. These activities truly reflected the spirit of the Community Cup, bringing families together beyond competition and strengthening bonds within the community.

The event was efficiently managed by a dedicated organizing team. Sujith led the commentary team, assisted by Kiran, while Raviraj served as scorer. The umpires’ panel included Viraj, Athmaraj, and Divith. The gathering was welcomed by Aadheesh Hebbar and Nagaraj Kamath, General Manager – Projects, in the presence of Padmanabh Shetty, General Manager – Admin.MC Shavina Compered the event.

Dr. Rohan Shetty from Nakshatra appreciated the initiative by Land Trades and K. Shrinath Hebbar for organizing an event that promotes sportsmanship while sending a strong message — that the relationship between a builder and its customers should continue well beyond project completion. He also assured builders of continued support in strengthening customer engagement and service.

With competitive matches, enthusiastic participation, and a strong sense of belonging, Land Trades Community Cup – Season 4 once again proved to be a grand success, reaffirming the company’s commitment to building not just homes, but lasting relationships.

About Land Trades

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded by K. Shrinath Hebbar on October 28, 1992. An ISO 9000:2015 certified firm with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru before entering the apartment segment in 2008. Over the years, the company has emerged as one of the leading property developers in the city, completing 42 residential projects comprising over 3,500 homes and 42.52 lakh sq. ft. of built-up area.