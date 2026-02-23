Power-Sharing Issue Should Not Become a Matter of Public Debate, Former CM Moily Urges

Karkala: Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily has asserted that the ongoing discourse surrounding power-sharing arrangements within the state government should be confined to internal party discussions and not be amplified in the public domain. Moily addressed the media in Karkala on Monday, emphasizing that the electorate prioritizes a stable, corruption-free, and effective administration over public debates concerning internal party dynamics.

Moily highlighted the positive impact of the government’s guarantee schemes, particularly for the state’s economically disadvantaged populations, and lauded the Siddaramaiah-led administration for alleviating hunger among the poor. He underscored the collective desire of both the public and party members for the government to maintain a steady and consistent course.

“The government must strive to ensure stability,” Moily stated. “If there is any unavoidable necessity regarding power-sharing, the high command should make a decision, but speaking about it publicly is not appropriate. Such discussions create a sense of insecurity among the people,” he cautioned.

Addressing inquiries regarding reported discord between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Deputy Chief Minister, Moily acknowledged the possibility of underlying dissatisfaction but affirmed that Cabinet meetings were proceeding seamlessly, and crucial government initiatives were being executed without impediment. He reiterated that the public’s primary concern is effective governance, and personal differences among leaders are of secondary importance. He challenged the notion of a significant crisis within the government, citing the regular and consistent scheduling of weekly Cabinet meetings as evidence of stability.

Moily further commented on the ambitions of various party members, acknowledging that aspiring to ministerial positions or even the Chief Ministership is not inherently problematic. However, he cautioned against allowing such aspirations to become fodder for public debate. He specifically addressed discussions regarding the potential elevation of Mahadevappa, a Dalit leader, to the Chief Minister’s position, deeming it inappropriate for public consideration.

“As a senior member of the party, I offer this advice,” Moily stated, cautioning against turning the ambitions of 30 MLAs vying for ministerial positions into an unnecessary public spectacle. He emphasized the limited capacity of the Cabinet and the singular nature of the Chief Minister’s role, asserting that such matters should remain internal party deliberations to avoid unnecessary public discourse.