Land Trades Launches ‘Expertise Enclave’ A Premium Residential Address in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Leading real estate developer Land Trades Builders & Developers has announced the launch of its latest residential project, Expertise Enclave, a signature development located at Monkey Stand near the historic Mangaladevi Temple in Jeppu. Marking the beginning of this promising development, the groundbreaking ceremony was held on February 25 in a simple and auspicious manner.

Crafted for modern homebuyers who seek space, privacy, and refined living, Expertise Enclave offers a limited collection of 48 exclusive 3 BHK apartments within a Ground + 16-storey structure. Designed with a focus on functionality and elegance, each residence features spacious layouts, ample natural light, and a seamless blend of comfort and style.

Addressing the launch, K. Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director of Land Trades, said, “Expertise Enclave is envisioned as a serene abode in a peaceful locality where residents can enjoy premium facilities along with excellent connectivity. It is a limited-edition project designed for those who value quality living.”

Thoughtfully Designed Living Spaces

The project offers expansive 3 BHK homes ranging from 1,590 sq. ft. to 2,263 sq. ft., ensuring generous living areas ideal for families. Designed with a focus on functionality and elegance, each residence features spacious layouts, ample natural light, and a seamless blend of comfort and style.

Strategically situated near Mangaladevi Temple, Expertise Enclave enjoys proximity to essential social infrastructure such as educational institutions, healthcare facilities, shopping areas, and public transport, making daily life convenient and well-connected.

Modern Amenities for a Comfortable Lifestyle

Residents will benefit from a wide range of premium amenities, including:

Gymnasium at terrace level

Grand entrance lobby with visitor lounge

Two high-speed elevators

100% power backup

Reticulated gas connection

CCTV surveillance and 24×7 security with intercom

Ample parking across ground floor and two basements

Rainwater harvesting and water management systems

Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Organic Waste Converter (OWC)

Backed by a Strong Legacy

Expertise Enclave is part of Land Trades’ growing portfolio of high-rise developments that continue to redefine Mangaluru’s skyline. The company recently celebrated the inauguration of Altura at Bendoorwell, a landmark luxury high-rise project.

Land Trades Under-Construction Projects at Glance • ALTITUDE: A 31-storey high-rise project situated at Bendorewell. It comprises 30 limited edition super spacious 4BHK apartments for those who desire the joy of living in Bendoor.

• PRISTINE: A 37-storey skyscraper project situated at Chilimbi, comprising 102 3BHK and 4BHK apartments offering a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

• SHIVABAGH: A 32-storey skyscraper project in Kadri-Shivabagh with 142 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK apartments and 6BHK duplexes, featuring a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea and 60% open space.

• BMK SKY VILLA: A 24-storey high-rise situated in Vas Lane with 23 exclusive super-spacious vertical villas (one home per floor). Facilities include a clubhouse on the first floor and an infinity pool on the terrace.

• MAHALAXMI: A 33-storey luxury residential development with 162 spacious 2BHK and 3BHK flats supported with high-end facilities near Kudroli Sri Gokarnatheshwara Temple.

• VIKRAM (Commercial): Situated near PVS Junction, it is the perfect place for premium outlets like showrooms, shops, boutiques, offices, and consultant chambers.

• SYNERGY (Commercial): A new business complex with excellent features and facilities to support modern business ventures at Yeyyadi Junction on Airport Road. With over 33 years of experience, Land Trades has successfully delivered 44 residential projects, comprising more than 4000+ homes. The company is widely recognized for its transparency, quality construction, and on-time delivery.

Customer Satisfaction at its Best With 32 years of industry experience and technical expertise, Land Trades ensures thorough project conceptualization based on a precise understanding of contemporary customer needs. Adhering to best industry practices, high-quality inputs, a reliable vendor base, and top service providers guarantee flawless project execution. The designs fully adhere to Vastu principles. The firm has an impeccable track record of completing projects on time and delivering them promptly. Perfect documentation, clear title deeds, and occupancy certificates upon completion, along with compliance with all mandatory regulations by MCC and RERA, ensure a hassle-free home ownership experience. Land Trades projects are prioritized by banks and NBFCs for easy loan sanctions and are favoured by a diverse clientele, including NRI customers, professionals, and corporate houses. The firm’s premium positioning, transparent transactions, excellent customer service, after-sales support, and prompt maintenance ensure high customer satisfaction, leading to repeat purchases and positive references from existing residents.

Land Trades – The 100% Choice

The Land Trades brand is synonymous with high-quality apartment living in Mangaluru, featuring modern architecture, design, and construction by global professionals. The company is known for its 100% transparent work ethic, 100% legal compliance, and 100% on-time delivery. Its dedicated multi-layered quality checks during construction ensure zero-defect end products. Its long-standing tradition of unlimited lifetime after-sales support makes them the most reliable choice for any prospective homebuyer.

About Land Trades

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded as a start-up enterprise by K Shrinath Hebbar on October 28, 1992. An ISO 9000:2015 certified firm with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru before venturing into apartment construction in 2008. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the leading property developers in the city, with several iconic projects to its credit. The firm has completed 42 residential projects, adding up to 3,500 homes and 42.52 lac sq ft of built-up area.

TO CONNECT WITH LAND TRADES, CALL OR WHATSAPP 8882777444 | 9880742159 | 9845084866 | 96115 31026