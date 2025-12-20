Land Trades Property Show Season 7 extended following strong public response

Mangalore: The seventh edition of the Land Trades Property Show has witnessed an impressive turnout since its grand inauguration on December 18, with homebuyers showing keen interest across multiple residential projects. The enthusiastic response and steady flow of enquiries have prompted the organisers to extend the event until Sunday, December 21.

With the festive Christmas–New Year period underway and a growing number of NRIs and outstation visitors in the city, the extension aims to provide more buyers the opportunity to explore attractive festive offers. Hosted by Land Trades Builders and Developers, one of Mangaluru’s most trusted real estate brands, the property show is being held at the ‘R’ Floor, Milestone25, Collector’s Gate, Balmatta. The exhibition is open daily from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

The show showcases a curated portfolio of Land Trades’ premium residential developments, including Altitude (Bendoorwell), Shivabagh (Kadri), Pristine (Chilimbi), Mahalaxmi (Alake), along with two newly launched projects. Visitors can benefit from special festive pricing, exclusive spot offers, and assured gifts through engaging on-site activities.

To further simplify the homebuying journey, the event features dedicated home loan desks with representatives from leading financial institutions such as Karnataka Bank, SBI, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, HDFC, IDBI, LIC Housing Finance, and ICICI Bank, enabling quick and hassle-free loan approvals.

One of the major highlights of this edition is the Experience Centre, offering visitors an in-depth look at the construction processes, materials, technology, and design standards that go into Land Trades projects, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality and transparency.

Commenting on the response, K Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director, Land Trades, said, “The response to the seventh edition of our Property Show has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging. This festive season brings many families, NRIs, and outstation buyers back to Mangaluru, and we wanted to ensure everyone gets the opportunity to interact with our team, explore our projects, and benefit from the festive offers. Extending the event was a natural decision, keeping our customers’ convenience at the forefront.”

The extended property show continues to attract strong interest, reaffirming Land Trades’ reputation as a preferred choice among homebuyers in Mangaluru.