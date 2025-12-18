Land Trades Property Show Season 7 Opens with Showcase of 8 Ultra-Luxury Apartment Projects

Mangalore: Season 7 of the Land Trades Property Show opened today, featuring a grand showcase of eight prestigious ongoing residential projects by the company. The event was inaugurated by Nagaraj Upadyaya B., General Manager of Karnataka Bank, in the presence of K. Shrinath Hebbar, Proprietor of Land Trades Builders & Developers.

In his address, Nagaraj Upadyaya B. highlighted Mangalore’s potential to become a major IT hub, noting that the real estate sector will play a pivotal role in supporting the region’s growing infrastructure needs. “With the increasing developmental focus on Mangalore, real estate projects in the city will see a surge in demand in the near future,” he said. He also spoke about Karnataka Bank’s longstanding partnership with Land Trades and congratulated the company for building strong customer confidence.

The Land Trades Property Show is designed to simplify the home-buying process by offering direct interactions, detailed project insights, and exclusive on-the-spot offers. The show features an Experience Centre, where prospective buyers can gain a first-hand understanding of the high-quality construction materials, craftsmanship, and engineering that go into each Land Trades project. The event also includes an exciting lucky draw for those who make on-the-spot bookings.

Several leading financial institutions, including Karnataka Bank, SBI, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, HDFC, IDBI, ICICI Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra, have set up home loan counters at the Property Show, offering attractive financing options to attendees.

K. Shrinath Hebbar, Proprietor of Land Trades Builders & Developers, welcomed the guests and shared the company’s vision behind organizing the property show.

The Land Trades Property Show will be held from December 18 to 20 at the Land Trades Corporate Office, Rooftop Floor, Milestone 25, Collector Gate Junction, Balmatta, Mangaluru. The event will be open to prospective homebuyers from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

The eight premium properties featured in the showcase include:

Shivabhag (Kadri-Mallikatta)

Pristine (Chilimbi)

Mahalaxmi (Alake)

Altura (Bendoorwell)

BMK Sky Villa (Vas Lane)

Altitude (Bendoorwell)

Krishna Kuteera (Kadri Kambla)

Laxmi Govind (Alvares Road, Kadri)