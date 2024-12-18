Land Trades Set to Dazzle Mangaluru with Property Show 2024

Mangalore: Mangaluru’s premier real estate brand, Land Trades Builders & Developers, is gearing up to host the much-anticipated Land Trades Property Show 2024 from December 19th to 21st. This three-day extravaganza will take place at the Terrace Floor of Milestone25 Commercial Complex, Collector’s Gate, Balmatta, offering a golden opportunity for homebuyers and investors to explore luxury living.

The Property Show, now in its sixth edition, promises to be a real estate celebration featuring Land Trades’ finest residential projects: Altura (Bendoorwell), Shivabagh (Kadri), Pristine (Chilimbi), Mahalaxmi (Alake) and other projects in best locations. Visitors can look forward to exclusive pricing, on-the-spot deals, and assured gifts through an exciting ‘Spin & Win’ promotion.

Adding to the excitement, homebuyers will enjoy specialized financing options from leading banks like Karnataka Bank, SBI, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, IDBI and LIC Housing Finance. Competitive interest rates & other offers from Banks coupled with fast-track home loan sanctions will ensure a hassle-free purchasing experience.

Experience Center – Explore Land Trades’ Craftsmanship

For those looking to understand the craftsmanship behind their dream homes, the Experience Center at the venue will showcase the meticulous construction process and advanced technologies used in Land Trades projects. This immersive experience empowers buyers to make informed decisions with confidence.

“The Property Show 2024 is the perfect platform for customers to explore our wide range of projects, benefit from special deals, and receive personalized guidance from our support team,” said K. Shrinath Hebbar, Proprietor of Land Trades Builders & Developers. “As we step into our 33rd year, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our patrons and well-wishers for their continued trust and support.”

Mark your calendars for this unmissable event and take the first step toward owning your dream home with Land Trades. Timings: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

PROJECTS ON OFFER

High Rise Lifestyle Apartments – Redefining Luxury Living

With Mangaluru’s evolving lifestyle preferences, Land Trades has pioneered the concept of exclusive lifestyle apartments offering five-star amenities within secure apartment complexes. These projects offer premium facilities such as swimming pools, fully equipped gyms, saunas, Jacuzzis, and dedicated yoga and meditation rooms. Residents can also enjoy indoor games, outdoor sports facilities, children’s play zones, jogging tracks, and lush green spaces. The projects are equipped with high-speed elevators, plush entrance lobbies, CCTV surveillance, video door phones, modern fire safety systems, and spacious basement parking with EV charging points, ensuring convenience, security, and a superior lifestyle.

ALTURA: Set in the coveted Bendoorwell area, this 32-storey high-rise offers 114 luxurious 3BHK and 4BHK apartments, each between 1,612 to 2,645 sq. ft. Residents enjoy exclusive privacy with only four units per floor. Amenities include a rooftop clubhouse with an infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Sea, a sky lounge, a gym, and a yoga room, ensuring a truly lavish lifestyle. Altura is set for completion in 2025.

Premium Residential Projects

· KRISHNA KUTEER: Situated in Kadri Kambla, this Ground + 14 storey project offers 27 premium 4BHK and 3BHK apartments, with only two homes per floor.

· LAXMI GOVIND: Situated in Kadri Alvares Road this project features 25 spacious and well-planned apartments, with four 3BHK and one 2BHK on each floor.

Commercial Spaces

· VIKRAM (Commercial): Situated near PVS Junction, it is the perfect place for premium outlets like showrooms, shops, boutiques, offices, and consultant chambers.

· SYNERGY (Commercial): Situated at Yeyyadi Junction on Airport Road, this complex has excellent features and facilities to support modern businesses.

Land Trades – The Leaders in Luxury Housing

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded by K. Shrinath Hebbar on October 28, 1992. An ISO 9000:2015 certified firm with a DA2 Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru before venturing into apartment construction in 2008. Over the years, it has become one of the leading property developers in the city, with several iconic projects to its credit. The firm has completed 42 residential projects, totaling 3,500 homes and 42.52 lakh sq ft of built-up area. Notable completed projects include Solitaire, Maurishka Palace, Sai Grandeur, Atlantis, Nakshatra, Habitat One54, and Milestone25.

Connect with Land Trades. Call +91 8882777444

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Shop No.514,

Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta,

Mangalore – 575001

Landline: 0824-2425424, 2423866

E-Mail: info@landtrades.in

www.landtrades.in