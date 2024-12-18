Youth in Delhi support NDA govt’s move to introduce ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill in Parliament

New Delhi: The people of the country, especially the youth population, in the national capital have given their verdict and have strongly supported the NDA government’s decision to implement the contentious ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, which was tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday noon, with 269 MPs voting in its favour and 198 against it in the Lok Sabha.

Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal on Tuesday introduced two bills that would enable simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha along with the state Assemblies and Union Territories.

Many young residents in the national capital spoke to IANS and voiced their overwhelming support for the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill.

A young Delhi resident Montu Kumar Yadav, who has rallied his support behind PM Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to implement the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, said: “Today the framers of our Constitution have won. Now there is a new vigour and enthusiasm in us. The way this Bill has been presented in the Parliament, the public’s voice is taking the form of a revolution. Now, we will go to our respective areas and make the MLAs and MPs, who do not agree with this bill, aware and explain to them what are its benefits.”

Rishabh Rohila, another youngster residing in Delhi, also voiced his support behind the NDA government’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, said: “I am supporting the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill. More than 250 MPs have voted in favour of this Bill. These include the ruling BJP, opposition party and Independent MPs as well. With the introduction of this Bill, the country will save crores of rupees and resources which will now be spent more judiciously.”

Another Delhi resident Pratham Singh said: “He met the Members of Parliament (MPs) in support of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, and has received support from majority of them. With the introduction of this bill across the country, the country will benefit hugely and a huge amount of money will also be saved now with holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.”

Opposition parties such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress Party demanded that this bill be sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. The Bill will now be sent to a Joint Committee of Parliament for deliberations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) are in support of the Bill.

Several Opposition parties, including Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have opposed this Bill.