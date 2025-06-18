Land Trades’ Vidya Sankalp Shines bright in Rural DK District with inauguration of Computer Lab at Subodha High School, Panaje

Mangalore: In a special outreach towards empowering rural communities, Land Trades Builders and Developers—Mangalore’s premier property developers—has donated a fully equipped computer lab to Subodha High School, Panaje, in Puttur Taluk.

The new lab, inaugurated on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, will directly benefit nearly 100+ students by enhancing the quality of education and making learning engaging and interactive.

The lab was inaugurated by Mr. K. Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director of Land Trades, in the presence of Mr. Upendra Balyaya Devasya, Chairman of Panaje Vidyavardhaka Sangha. Other dignitaries present included Mr. Harshith Shekar Shetty, Director and CFO of SCTPL, Bangalore; TV anchor Smt. Hema Jayarama Rai; Mr. Jayanth Rai Kadamaje; and PTA President Dr. Haji Aboobakker.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Hebbar encouraged students to make full use of the facility. “Education should go beyond the classroom. In today’s digital age, computers open a window to the world and prepare you to face future challenges,” he said.

As part of the event, six meritorious students—Sushmitha, Gagan, Deepak, Kalandar Sizan, Bhuvit Raj, and Tanvi—were awarded the Land Trades Vidya Sankalp Scholarships.

A key force behind this initiative was Mr. Rakesh Rai Kadamaje, an alumnus of the school and an avid cyclist, who raised funds for the lab’s construction through a cycling campaign. In his speech, he shared his personal journey and how public support made the project possible.

Local youth volunteers Mohan Panaje, and Harish Panaje, and members of the Puthila Parivar Seva Trust were felicitated for their dedicated support. The school also honoured Mr. K. Shrinath Hebbar and Mr. Rakesh Rai Kadamaje for their generous contributions.

Mr. Mahabaleshwara Bhat, the School Correspondent, welcomed the gathering, and Headmistress Smt. Nirmala delivered the vote of thanks. The event was compered by teachers Mr. Sudhir and Ms. Vinutha. A large number of students, teachers, staff, parents, and alumni attended the ceremony.

This initiative is part of Vidya Sankalp, Land Trades' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, which was launched on Children's Day last year with the donation of a digital classroom to the Government Primary School in Balanaje village, Ujire, Belthangady Taluk. The program aims to bridge the educational divide by providing critical infrastructure and learning resources to underprivileged schools and communities.




