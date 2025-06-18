Udupi: Bus Driver Arrested for Reckless Driving

Udupi: Local authorities have apprehended a bus driver for reckless driving and impounded a private bus following an incident near Bannanje Jayalakshmi Silk. The driver, identified as Devaraj, was operating a Sri Durgamba private bus when the incident occurred.

According to reports, Devaraj was driving at high speed from the Karavali Bypass towards Udupi when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to halt abruptly in the center of the road. Subsequently, the driver allegedly drove the bus in the opposite direction, heading back towards Udupi.

Fortunately, no passengers sustained injuries during the incident. Video footage of the event circulated widely on social media, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

A case was registered at the Udupi Traffic Police Station, leading to the arrest of Devaraj and the seizure of the bus. The investigation is ongoing.