Large crowds gather to welcome PM Modi at Somnath Amrut Mahotsav

Gir Somnath: Preparations are in full swing in Gujarat’s Somnath as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav on Monday, marking 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple.

Artists, devotees and visitors from different parts of Gujarat have already begun arriving in large numbers to witness the grand celebrations being organised at the historic temple town.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Somnath Temple and participate in a series of religious, administrative and community-related programmes in Gir Somnath and Vadodara districts.

Authorities have made extensive security arrangements in and around Somnath ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, while elaborate welcome programmes and cultural events have also been organised for the occasion.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will participate in the Vishesh Maha Puja, Kumbhabhishek and Dhvajarohan ceremonies during the event. He is also scheduled to release a commemorative stamp and a commemorative coin to mark the 75th anniversary celebrations of the restored shrine.

Large crowds dressed in traditional attire have started gathering at the venue, while folk artists and cultural troupes from across the state are preparing to present traditional dance and musical performances to welcome the Prime Minister.

Speaking to IANS, the president of the Gujarat Rajya Lok Kala Mahasangh said, “Over 220 artists have been invited here to present their art… Our Prime Minister is arriving here, and it has been 75 years since the reconstruction of Mahadev Somnath. In this festival, people from across the state have arrived to present their respective arts.”

Several participants taking part in the cultural celebrations also expressed excitement over the Prime Minister’s visit.

One participant told IANS, “Today, as the Prime Minister is arriving, in his honour all these cultural groups and teams will perform… We welcome him and celebrate the occasion with joy.”

Another participant said, “Today is a very special day for us because our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat… Our team has come from Porbandar to welcome him.”

A performer participating in the welcome programme added, “We have come here to welcome the Prime Minister. We will present our folk dance ‘garba’ to welcome him.”

Apart from artists and performers, devotees have also gathered at the Somnath Temple to offer prayers and participate in the celebrations.

A devotee speaking to IANS said, “It feels very good. We did not know that PM Modi was coming, but we are very excited. The atmosphere here is very nice, and everything is lively. I am very happy to be here.”

As part of the celebrations, the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team is also scheduled to conduct a special aerial display over Somnath Temple.

The performance will see six Hawk Mk-132 aircraft executing coordinated aerobatic formations above the historic temple complex, drawing together celebrations of heritage, aviation skill and national symbolism in Prabhas Patan.

Wing Commander Janmeet Sharma said the air display will be conducted on May 11 at 11 a.m. in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Six Hawk Mk-132 aircraft will take part in the exercise, forming part of the SKAT’s scheduled demonstration at Somnath,” he said.

The Somnath Amrut Mahotsav celebrations are expected to witness large participation from devotees, artists and dignitaries as Gujarat commemorates the 75th anniversary of the reconstruction and inauguration of one of India’s most revered temples.