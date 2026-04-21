Last push by parties before campaigning ends today as Tamil Nadu heads for single phase polls on April 23

Chennai: With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election entering its decisive final hours, election campaigning across the state will conclude at 6 P.M. on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the mandatory silence period ahead of polling. Voting for all 234 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 23, from 7 A.M. to 6 P.M., with as many as 5.73 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots. In a last-ditch effort to consolidate support, top political leaders have fanned out across the state for intensive campaigning. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to undertake his final round of canvassing in Kolathur, his home constituency, focussing on door-to-door outreach and local interactions. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami will wind up his campaign in Salem, where he is expected to address voters and party workers in a series of meetings, underscoring key issues raised by the AIADMK during the campaign. Naan Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman is scheduled to campaign in Karaikudi, while Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will continue his outreach in Chennai. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is slated to address a public meeting in Thiruvanmiyur as part of the DMK-led alliance’s closing push. With campaigning drawing to a close, the Election Commission has reiterated strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct during the silence period. Public meetings, rallies, and processions will be prohibited after 6 P.M., and any form of election-related content is barred from being disseminated through electronic media, including television, radio, social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, and SMS services. Authorities have also prohibited campaign messaging during cultural programmes, including music and theatre performances. Violations could invite penalties, including imprisonment of up to two years, fines, or both. Non-voters have been directed to leave their respective constituencies after the campaign deadline, and vehicle permits issued to candidates, including star campaigners, will be withdrawn. The Commission has also warned that transporting voters using hired vehicles on polling day is a punishable

Last push by parties before campaigning ends today as Tamil Nadu heads for single phase polls on April 23

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election entering its decisive final hours, election campaigning across the state will conclude at 6 P.M. on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the mandatory silence period ahead of polling.

Voting for all 234 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 23, from 7 A.M. to 6 P.M., with as many as 5.73 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots.

In a last-ditch effort to consolidate support, top political leaders have fanned out across the state for intensive campaigning.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to undertake his final round of canvassing in Kolathur, his home constituency, focussing on door-to-door outreach and local interactions.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami will wind up his campaign in Salem, where he is expected to address voters and party workers in a series of meetings, underscoring key issues raised by the AIADMK during the campaign.

Naan Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman is scheduled to campaign in Karaikudi, while Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will continue his outreach in Chennai.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is slated to address a public meeting in Thiruvanmiyur as part of the DMK-led alliance’s closing push.

With campaigning drawing to a close, the Election Commission has reiterated strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct during the silence period.

Public meetings, rallies, and processions will be prohibited after 6 P.M., and any form of election-related content is barred from being disseminated through electronic media, including television, radio, social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, and SMS services.

Authorities have also prohibited campaign messaging during cultural programmes, including music and theatre performances.

Violations could invite penalties, including imprisonment of up to two years, fines, or both.

Non-voters have been directed to leave their respective constituencies after the campaign deadline, and vehicle permits issued to candidates, including star campaigners, will be withdrawn.

The Commission has also warned that transporting voters using hired vehicles on polling day is a punishable offence.

Candidates may set up only one election office per polling station, located at least 100 metres away, with a maximum of two personnel.

Liquor sales across Tamil Nadu will remain suspended for three days starting Tuesday evening, triggering heavy crowds at retail outlets on Monday as voters made last-minute purchases.

offence. Candidates may set up only one election office per polling station, located at least 100 metres away, with a maximum of two personnel. Liquor sales across Tamil Nadu will remain suspended for three days starting Tuesday evening, triggering heavy crowds at retail outlets on Monday as voters made last-minute purchases. —IANS aal/rad