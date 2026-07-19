Laudato Si’ Sunday 2026 and Rainwater Harvesting Awareness Programme Held at Loreto Church

Bantwal: Loreto Church in Bantwal taluk organised LaudatoSi’ Sunday 2026 and a Rainwater Harvesting Awareness and Demonstration Programme on Sunday, July 19.

The programme was jointly organised by the Parish Environment Commission, Youth Commission, ICYM and the Catholic Sabha. Resource person Chandappa Moolyaconducted the awareness session and demonstration.

The programme was attended by Rev. Fr. James D’Souza, Parish Priest; Rev. Fr. Jason Monis, Principal; Church Vice President Isaac Vaas; Secretary Alvin Pinto; Coordinator of All Commissions Sachin Noronha; Environment Commission Convener Richard Miranda; Youth Commission Secretary Jason Fonseca; and Shaina Rodrigues, President of ICYM.

Chandappa Moolya explained the importance of rainwater harvesting through an informative presentation and live demonstration.

Addressing the gathering, Rev. Fr. James D’Souza highlighted the significance of the programme and the Church’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

The programme concluded with a tree-planting ceremony. Maria D’Souza compered the event.