Scrap dealer murdered in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, body tied to stone and dumped in river

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A scrap dealer was allegedly murdered and his body tied to a stone before it was dumped into the Karo River in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police officials said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after the body was recovered from the river, triggering concern in the area.

According to police, local residents spotted a body floating in the Karo River on Sunday. On closer inspection, they found that the body had been tied to a large stone, apparently in an attempt to prevent it from coming to the water surface.

After receiving information, personnel from the Gua police station reached the spot and, with the help of villagers, retrieved the body from the river.

The deceased was identified as Kurman Sheikh, a resident of Beldanga in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

He was engaged in the scrap business in the Gua area of the Chaibasa district. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and police have launched an investigation into the murder.

During the preliminary probe, investigators learned that the victim’s roommate, Altaf Sheikh, had left for his hometown in Murshidabad by the Jan Shatabdi Express on Saturday afternoon.

Local residents told police that Kurman Sheikh was last seen in the local market around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators are now trying to establish what happened to him after that and the circumstances that led to his death.

Police are questioning local residents and collecting evidence from areas surrounding the crime scene. They are also examining the victim’s recent contacts and business dealings as part of the investigation.

Officials said further action would be taken based on the findings of the postmortem report and the probe which is ongoing.