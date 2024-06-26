Lavina Fernandes Elected President of Gammath Kalavider UAE 

Dubai: Gammath Kalavider UAE, a noted amateur Tulu stage play troupe was established in 2011 to provide a platform for Tulu stage play artists to showcase their talents, has acclaimed and created its place in Tulu drama field with matured dramatics skills.

Gammath Kalavider in order to reach further heights, formed a new working committee was for the year 2024-2025 during the Annual General body meeting of the association held recently in Dubai.

The AGM was held under the leadership of Harish Bangera Patron Gammath Kalavider UAE. Rajesh Kutthar President of Gammath Kalavider, Girish Narayan Katipalla Secretary, Asha Corea Treasurer were present on the dias .

Girish Narayan Katipalla welcomed the gathering. Rajesh Kutthar, former President of Gammath Kalavider spoke about his tenure and thanked his committee members for their support and encouragement.

Later, Lavina Fernandes was unanimously elected as the President of Gammath Kalavider, UAE for the period 2024-2025. Multilingual actress & drama artist Lavina Fernandes, herself has dedicated in Tulu, Kannada and Konkani dramas and gained a large number of fan followers in the region. She is Presently working in a reputed shipping company.

Further Deepthi Dinraj a noted film actress, drama, and Yakshagana artist was elected as Secretary and noted stage and Yakshagana artist Jesh Bayar was elected as Treasurer.

Harish Bangera will continue as the Patron of Gammath Kalavider UAE, Director “Ranga Sarathi” Vishwanath Shetty, former Presidents Vasu Shetty, Suvarna Sathish, Rajesh Kutthar will be serving as core committee members.

Gammath Kalavider UAE, which not only stages Tulu drama, is also known for its community responsibility to bring smiles on the faces of the less fortunate people of the community.

Lavina Fernandes and committee members of Gammath Kalavider UAE have requested all sponsors, members, and supporters to extend their support and cooperation to promote Tulu drama.