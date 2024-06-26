LoP Rahul Gandhi offers full support to LS Speaker Birla; also sends a message

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, congratulated the newly-elected Speaker Om Birla, and assured him of full co-operation in running the House.

The Congress MP from UP’s Raebareli however also had a message for the LS Speaker as he said, “By allowing the Opposition to speak, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India.”

In his welcome speech to congratulate the newly-elected Speaker, MP Rahul Gandhi, amid thumping of desks from Opposition benches said, “The Government has the political power but the Opposition also represents the voice of India’s people. This time the Opposition represents significantly more voices of the Indian people than last time.”

Assuring Om Birla of the Opposition’s support and co-operation in daily functioning of the House, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Opposition would like to assist you in doing your work. We would like the House to function often and well.”

He, however, added that it would be good if the co-operation happens on the basis of trust.

“It is very important that the voice of the Opposition is allowed to be represented in this House”, he observed, adding, “I am confident that you will allow us to represent our voice, allow us to speak, allow us to represent the voice of the people of India.”

Rahul Gandhi advised Om Birla to be watchful of any attempts to silence the voice of the Opposition and said, “The idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of the Opposition is a non-democratic idea and this election has shown that the people of India expect the Opposition to defend the Constitution, the Samvidhan of this country.”

“The question is not how efficiently the House is run, the question is how much of India’s voice is being allowed to be heard in this House”, he said, amid a clamour by the Opposition over the NDA’s choice of re-electing the ‘controversial’ Speaker.