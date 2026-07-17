Lavnya Murder Case in BC Road: Accused Detained after Allegedly Consuming Rat Poison

Mangaluru, July 17: The accused in the brutal murder of 21-year-old Lavanya at B.C. Road was taken into police custody in Mangaluru on Friday morning, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Dr Arun Kumar said.

In a video statement, SP Dr Arun Kumar said that a complaint was received on Thursday evening regarding the murder of Lavanya, who was allegedly attacked with a sword by a youth within the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Town Police Station.

Following the registration of a case at the Bantwal Town Police Station, a special police team was constituted to trace the accused. The team successfully apprehended him on Friday morning.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he had consumed rat poison. He was immediately shifted to a government hospital for medical treatment.

The SP said further legal proceedings will be initiated once the accused’s condition stabilises. Police are continuing their investigation into the motive and other circumstances surrounding the murder.