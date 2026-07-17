Tripura launches self-enumeration for Census 2027; Governor leads by example

Agartala: After several other Northeastern states, Tripura on Friday formally launched the self-enumeration process for the Census of India 2027 at Lok Bhavan, marking a significant step towards conducting the country’s first fully digital Census.

Tripura Governor, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, as the first citizen of the state, inaugurated the initiative by personally completing the self-enumeration process on the designated online portal, setting an example for citizens across the state to follow.

Director of Census Operations, Tripura, Ratan Biswas, said that the first phase of the Census exercise — the self-enumeration process — commenced on Friday and will continue till July 31. He said the second stage of the first phase — House Listing and House Enumeration — would be conducted from August 1 to August 30 across the state.

During this period, enumerators and supervisors, most of whom are government schoolteachers, will visit every household to collect details of families, residential buildings and other housing-related information.

Another official said that the second phase of the Census, involving Population Enumeration, would be carried out in February 2027, during which enumerators and supervisors would collect detailed information about every individual, including socio-economic particulars.

Officials said that the training of thousands of census personnel, including enumerators and supervisors, was completed on Thursday ahead of the nationwide exercise.

Highlighting the importance of Census data in the country’s planning and development, Governor Reddy Nallu appealed to the people of the state to actively participate in the exercise and complete their self-enumeration within the stipulated time.

He said Census data plays a crucial role in policy making, including the establishment of schools and hospitals, planning infrastructure and the reorganisation of constituencies.

The Governor observed that while a village may continue to exist in official records, if its residents fail to participate in the Census, it could effectively be regarded as a village without inhabitants for planning purposes.

He, therefore, urged every citizen to ensure their participation in the Census process. The Governor also assured the public that the highest standards of confidentiality would be maintained while handling Census data.

He said the information collected would be used solely for planning and developmental purposes and would not be shared with any other agency.

Reddy Nallu further urged citizens to provide accurate information, noting that incorrect details could adversely affect development planning and even the delimitation of constituencies.

He appealed to the people of Tripura to actively participate in the nationwide exercise, stating that an accurate Census is vital for the equitable distribution of government funds and effective development planning across districts, urban local bodies and Gram Panchayats.

The Governor said population data forms the foundation for the allocation of resources, formulation of welfare policies and implementation of development projects.

He stressed that providing accurate information is crucial, as incorrect data could adversely affect planning and the delivery of government benefits.

The Governor noted that the Census, traditionally conducted every 10 years, had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and would now be held in 2027.

He informed that the Census would be conducted in two phases. Highlighting the extensive use of technology, Governor Reddy Nallu said Census 2027 would feature enhanced digital integration. For the first time, citizens will have the option to complete self-enumeration through a dedicated online portal, developed to facilitate, monitor and streamline various Census-related activities, he said.

He further stated that every household and workplace, including brick kilns, labour settlements and other temporary habitations, would be covered to ensure that no individual is left out of the enumeration process.

Appealing for public cooperation, the Governor said he had completed his own self-enumeration to encourage others to do the same. He called upon officials at all levels — from the Chief Secretary to Anganwadi workers, Village Committees, schoolteachers and other stakeholders — to extend full support to the Census exercise.

The Governor also encouraged college students and other tech-savvy youngsters with smartphones to assist their parents, elderly family members and neighbours in completing the self-enumeration process.

Director of Census Operations Ratan Biswas also appealed to citizens to complete their self-enumeration by visiting the Census portal.

He said the entire process takes no more than 10 minutes to complete and can be done conveniently from home.

Biswas added that an extensive public awareness campaign has been underway across the state over the past several days to encourage maximum public participation and ensure the successful conduct of the exercise.