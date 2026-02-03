Lawyers thrash minor rape and blackmail case accused on Bhopal court’s premises

Bhopal: A man, accused of raping and blackmailing a minor, was thrashed by a group of lawyers and common people at the Bhopal district court premises, resulting in a scuffle between police and advocates.

The incident occurred when the accused, identified as Osaf Ali Khan, was brought to court.

Videos of the scuffle on the court premises went viral on social media, showing police personnel trying to protect the accused under custody; however, a mob, including some advocates, assaulted him.

The moment the police reached the Bhopal court premises, a group of lawyers assaulted the accused.

The commotion, pushing and shoving on the court premises, disrupted proceedings for some time. The police used force to take the accused to the court.

According to information, police arrested Khan on Monday night in connection with the rape case of an 11th-grade female student in the Kohefiza area.

The incident came to light after the victim, who is studying at a prestigious school in the Shahpura area of the city, filed a complaint at the Kohefiza police station, alleging that she was blackmailed and raped by Khan.

In her complaint, the victim told police that in July last year, the accused took her to a secluded area in the Khanugaon area and sexually assaulted her. The victim also told police that when she resisted, the accused silenced her by promising to marry her.

The accused had secretly filmed an explicit video of the victim during the rape. Later, he demanded one lakh rupees from the student, threatening to make the video viral. Frightened by the fear of humiliation, the student somehow managed to arrange 40,000 rupees and gave it to the accused.

Furthermore, he repeatedly forced her to recite Islamic prayers against her will. The police have taken the accused, Khan, into custody. His mobile phone has also been seized and will be sent for forensic examination.

According to Kohefiza Police Station SHO Krishna Gopal Shukla, the accused frequently visited the area near the school to meet the student’s friend. He became acquainted with the victim through this friend.