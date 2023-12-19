Laxmi Memorial College Holds Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony

Mangaluru: The Lamp Lighting Ceremony is held as a tribute to Florence Nightingale. It is an auspicious occasion in every nurse’s life. The budding nurses, adorned in their uniforms for the first time, formally marks the student’s entry into the nursing profession.

Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing and Laxmi Memorial Institute of Nursing witnessed the Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony of the 27th Batch of B.Sc (N) and 29th Batch of GNM on 18th December 2023 at Moti Kala Mantap.

Dr Sandhya Dalmeida, Professor and Head, Dept of Obstetrics and Gynecological Nursing and Programme Coordinator welcomed the august gathering. Dr Theresa Leonilda Mendonca, Vice Principal and Head, Dept of Paediatric Nursing highlighted the significance of the day.

Dr Larissa Martha Sams, Principal along with the Chief Guest Dr. Judith Angelitta Noronha, Professor and Dean, Manipal College of Nursing, MAHE, Manipal paid a floral tribute to Florence Nightingale. The novice nurses received the light from the Chief Guest and the Principal and were inducted into the profession by reciting the nurses’ oath which was administered by Dr Jenifer D’Souza, Professor and Head, Dept of Community Health Nursing.

The Chief Guest in her address congratulated the novice students for stepping into the profession. She urged the students to be a symbol of light to their patients. She emphasized on following the 3 c’s i.e. Courage, Compassion and Commitment while caring for the sick. Dr. Larissa Martha Sams, Principal, Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing, quoted examples of proficient nurses who have excelled in the profession. She motivated the students to be well equipped both theoretically and clinically with a proper attitude towards patient care.

Ashritha P. Shetty, Director, Laxmi Memorial Education Trust in her Presidential Address highlighted the desire of the management to raise the profile of nursing and added that the oath taken by the novice nurses may help them upholad and cherish the goals of nursing profession.

Dr Diana Lobo, Professor and Head, Dept of Nursing Foundation delivered the vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Manjusha AP, Associate Professor, Dept of Paediatric Nursing and Vinita Pinto, Lecturer, Medical Surgical Nursing.