‘Leader of people, having strong grassroots level connect’: PM Modi condoles demise of Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati, saying that he was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect.

PM Modi, in his condolence message, said, “Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief. Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers.”

While expressing his grief, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “The news of the sudden demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji is extremely shocking, unfortunate, and heartbreaking. My heartfelt tribute to him. Over the past many years, while working together in the state legislature, I shared an extremely close bond with Ajit dada. His administrative acumen, developmental vision, and innate ability to connect with people have ensured that Ajit dada always holds an unassailable position in Maharashtra’s politics. The untimely passing of this people’s leader, who harbored aspirations for Maharashtra’s development, is not just a loss for Maharashtra but an irreplaceable one for the entire nation. On this sorrowful occasion, my condolences are with the entire Pawar family. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

Union Minister C.R. Paatil, in his condolence message, said that Ajit Pawar had made a place for himself in Maharashtra politics. “This is a huge loss for his family and the state. The dynamics of politics in Maharashtra will change with his passing away,” he said

The West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president, Mamata Banerjee, said she was deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar. “The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji’s all friends and followers. The incident needs proper investigation,” she said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal, said, “Shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the passing away of Maharashtra Deputy CM & NCP chief Sh. Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati. My heartfelt condolences to the Pawar family, his supporters, and the people of Maharashtra. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to his soul.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said that the sad and tragic news of the demise of Maharashtra finance minister, Ajit Pawar, has left all deeply pained. “I came into closer contact with him. We would meet and talk often, and one of his most distinctive qualities was that he always kept his word,” he said.

NCP-SP member of Parliament from Ahilyanagar Nilesh Lanke said, “Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash. This is a huge loss for the entire Maharashtra.”

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh failed to find words and broke down on the news of Ajit Pawar’s passing away in a plane crash in Baramati.

Meanwhile, NCP working president Praful Patel, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s family — wife Sunetra Pawar and sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar — left for Baramati from Delhi.