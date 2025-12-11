Leadership tussle: CM Siddaramaiah switches to damage-control mode, says high command’s decision final

Belagavi: Following his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s controversial remarks on the leadership issue and the Chief Minister’s post, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, in a damage-control mode, reiterated on Thursday that the high command’s decision is final on matters of leadership.

Yathindra, who is also a Congress MLC, had stirred a row by stating that the high command had ruled out any change in leadership in the state. His remarks prompted Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar to seek a clarification from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Unfazed, Yathindra defended his remarks and maintained that he had already conveyed whatever needed to be said. Responding to media questions regarding his son’s repeated comments on leadership, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated: “Whatever decision the high command takes is final.”

Following the development, CM Siddaramaiah called his son Yathindra for a meeting at the Circuit House in Belagavi. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, both close associates of Siddaramaiah, were present. Sources said they discussed the controversy arising from Yathindra’s statements and advised him on the matter.

Housing and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan reacted to Yathindra’s remarks, saying that the MLC had expressed his personal opinion.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi maintained that Yathindra should answer for his statements and respond to them himself. He added that remarks made outside the House should not be linked to the ongoing debate on North Karnataka inside the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Thursday morning, Yathindra, reacting to questions on the possibility of a leadership change, said, “There is no tussle for the CM’s post. I have already told you. Now everything is clear. The high command has clearly said that, as of now, there will be no changes in leadership.”

Responding to this, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar remarked: “I think the CM will reply for him.”

The recent tensions began after Yathindra said on Monday that those predicting a change in the Chief Minister’s post were “dreaming”. He said the Congress high command had already made it clear that there would be no change in the state’s leadership.

Yathindra said: “Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said he is an aspirant for the CM’s post. In response, the high command has clarified that this is not the appropriate time and also made it clear that there will be no change in the Chief Minister.”

He added: “The matter ends there. Hence, there is no tussle anymore. Opposition parties are unnecessarily spreading rumours and creating perceptions.”