Left, BJP youth wings hold protests against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Thiruvananthapuram: The members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), which is the youth wing of CPI(M), and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday held separate demonstrations against Rahul Mamkootathil, the expelled Congress MLA, who has been arrested in connection with a rape case.

The protest erupted when the police brought the arrested MLA, who was earlier the Youth Congress Kerala president, to the Pathanamthitta district general hospital for a mandatory medical examination following his interrogation.

As the police vehicle arrived at the hospital premises, activists from the youth organisations surrounded it, raising loud slogans and shouting accusations against the MLA.

Protesters were heard questioning why an individual facing multiple serious criminal allegations continued to enjoy political patronage and protection.

“This is not the first or second case, but the third one. Why is such a person being shielded?” the protesters shouted, demanding strict legal action.

The situation soon escalated, prompting the police to deploy heavy security.

Amidst intense sloganeering, officers managed to escort Rahul Mamkootathil out of the police vehicle and into the hospital under tight protection.

Brief scuffles reportedly broke out between the police and protesters as authorities attempted to clear the area and prevent further unrest.

Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested dramatically in connection with what police say is the third rape case registered against him. He was taken into custody from a hotel in Palakkad around 12.30 a.m. on Sunday.

After being detained, he was brought to the Pathanamthitta AR Camp for questioning. The interrogation was conducted by a Special Investigation Team under the supervision of DIG G. Poonguzhali.

According to police sources, the case is based on a complaint filed via email by a woman from Pathanamthitta district. The complainant has levelled grave allegations against the MLA, including brutal sexual assault, forced abortion, and prolonged financial exploitation.

Police officials stated that the accusations are serious in nature and that the investigation is being carried out with due diligence, given the sensitivity of the case and the public attention it has drawn.

The arrest and subsequent protests have intensified political tensions in the district, with calls growing louder for accountability and an impartial probe. Authorities have assured that law and order will be maintained and that no one will be spared if found guilty, irrespective of political stature.