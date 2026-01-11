Legacy still unbreakable; true icon of the game: Wishes pour in from fraternity as Dravid turns 53

New Delhi: Rahul Dravid, former head coach of Team India and one of cricket’s most esteemed figures, celebrated his 53rd birthday on Sunday and tributes flooded in from the cricket community, including former players, franchises, and the BCCI, all offering their congratulations to the legendary cricketer.

Dravid represented India in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs, and one T20 International, scoring over 24,000 international runs since his debut in 1996. He retired from all formats in 2013 and served as India’s head coach from November 21 to June 2024. During his tenure, the team won the T20 World Cup 2024 and reached the final of the ODI World Cup 2023.

“509 international matches, 24,208 international runs, 48 international centuries. Winning Head Coach of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Here’s wishing #TeamIndia great Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday,” the BCCI captioned a photo of Dravid.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh commended Dravid’s composure in high-pressure scenarios and expressed that playing with him was a privilege.

“Heartiest birthday greetings to Rahul Dravid, the Wall of Indian cricket. Playing alongside him was a privilege every teammate cherished. When the pressure was highest, his calm presence in the dressing room and at the crease gave the rest of us confidence. Wishing him good health, happiness, and many more years of making a difference to the game he loves,” the former spinner tweeted on X.

Shikhar Dhawan praised Dravid’s elegance and cricketing intelligence while wishing him a happy 53rd birthday. “Happy birthday, Rahul bhai. Your calm, class and cricketing mind have inspired generations. Have a fantastic one,” Dhawan wrote.

IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru also joined in wishing their first skipper. “Our first Royal Challenger. Our first leader. Forever our Bengaluru boy. Wishing a very happy birthday to one of Indian cricket’s finest, a true icon of the game, and the former #TeamIndia head coach, Rahul Dravid,” RCB wrote on X.

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings wrote, “Built as the wall at the crease, to build generations of cricketers. Super birthday, Rahul Dravid. Your legacy is still unbreakable.”

Rajasthan Royals posted a photo of Rahul Dravid praising Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s performance in IPL 2025, when he was the team’s coach, and wrote, “Unforgettable. Happy birthday, Rahul Dravid.”

Mumbai Indians shared a photo of Rohit Sharma and Dravid holding the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy on X, writing, “Happy birthday to everyone’s favourite, The Great Wall of India.”