Legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain Passes Away at 73

Mumbai: Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain (73) succumbed to heart-related issues on Sunday, December 15.

Hussain’s manager, Nirmala Bachani, said in a statement that the maestro was battling blood-pressure related problems.

Earlier, it was learned that Zakir Hussain had been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco after experiencing heart-related problems.

Ustaad Zakir Hussain, the renowned tabla maestro, was born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. As the eldest son of the illustrious tabla player Allah Rakha, he was naturally drawn towards music from a young age. He completed his primary education from St. Michael’s High School in Mahim, Mumbai, and later graduated from St. Xavier’s College and further solidified his foundation in music and academics.

Hussain married Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and teacher. They have two daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Zakir Hussain also acted in few movies including ‘Saaz’ , ‘Heat and Dust’. His most recent film ‘Monkey Man’ released in 2024.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka conveyed his condolence over Zakir Hussain’s passing on social media, saying: “The world falls silent as the tabla loses its maestro. Ustad Zakir Hussain, a rhythmic genius who brought the soul of India to global stages, has left us. I feel privileged to have known him through his connection with HMV and to have witnessed his incredible performance at our home. His beats will echo eternally.”

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wrote “Ustad Zakir Hussain’s extraordinary mastery of the tabla has created a timeless legacy in the world of music. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless admirers whose lives he touched with his artistry. His rhythms will echo in our hearts forever.”

Minister of Tourism of Gujarat Mulubhai Bera wrote The rhythm of heaven just got a little more vibrant. Farewell, Zakir Hussain. Your music will continue to be a blessing to humanity.



