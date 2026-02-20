‘Lenten Gospel Comics’ Book Released at Infant Jesus Shrine

Mangaluru: A unique and child-friendly Lenten publication titled Lenten Gospel Comics was released at the Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru, on February 19, 2026, the day after Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of the forty-day season of prayer, fasting, and penance in the Catholic Church.

The book is specially designed to help children understand and experience the Gospel in an engaging and meaningful way during Lent. Recognizing that Scripture can sometimes appear distant or difficult for young readers, the publication presents the message of Jesus through simple storytelling, creative illustrations, and gentle humour, making it both accessible and spiritually enriching.

Speaking on the occasion, Fr. Stifan Perera, OCD, Director of the Infant Jesus Shrine, highlighted the importance of nurturing children’s faith through innovative and relatable methods. He noted that the book encourages young readers to walk with Jesus on His journey toward the Cross and the joy of Easter with a deeper understanding and enthusiasm.

Explaining the concept of the book, Fr. Richard Menezes, OCD, the author and Director of Dhyana Sadhana, said that each day’s Gospel is presented in two parts: a child-friendly narrative and a practical reflection that helps children apply the message in their daily lives. He added that the book integrates religious formation and psychological insight for holistic growth.

The book was officially released by Rev Fr. Melwyn D’Cunha, along with Rev. Fr. Walter D’Souza, OCD, and Rev Fr. Stifan Perera, the Shrine Director.

The publication marks a significant contribution to modern catechesis, offering families and educators a creative tool to deepen children’s faith during Lent.