Leopard Sighted Near Kadri Temple in Mangaluru, Raising Concerns Among Residents

Mangaluru: A leopard sighting near the Kadri Manjunath Temple in Mangaluru has caused alarm among residents of the Doctors’ Colony in Kadri. The nocturnal visit, captured on CCTV cameras, occurred around 1 am on Monday, February 23rd.

The clear images obtained from two separate CCTV cameras show the leopard moving near the entrance gate of the Doctors’ Colony. This incident follows previous sightings of wild animals in the area, prompting concerns about potential human-animal conflict within the city limits.

The location, while bordering a small forested area behind the Kadri temple, is predominantly characterized by concrete structures, including large apartment complexes and villa-style residences. Residents have expressed surprise at the sighting, noting the apparent scarcity of natural prey within the immediate vicinity.

This incident echoes a similar event two years prior, when a wild bison was spotted in the same locale before being guided back towards the forest through Shaktinagar. Furthermore, a smaller leopard was reportedly observed in the Shaktinagar area approximately one week ago, also documented via CCTV footage. The recent sighting, however, involves a larger leopard, intensifying anxieties among the local populace.

To date, no direct encounters between residents and the leopard have been reported, and no formal complaint has been officially filed with the Forest Department.

According to forest officials, leopard movement into human-populated areas typically increases during January and February, driven primarily by the search for sustenance. In areas bordering forested regions, leopards are known to prey on poultry and stray dogs. While leopard sightings are relatively commonplace in the Bajpe and Neermarga peripheries of Mangaluru, the recurring appearances within the city’s core are a cause for heightened apprehension.

Forest officials maintain that such animal movement is typical during this period. They emphasize the considerable range of these animals, noting that leopards are capable of traversing distances of at least 15–20 kilometers in a single night. As such, officials suggest that the leopard is unlikely to remain in the area for an extended duration if food sources are limited.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and report any further sightings to the Forest Department. Authorities are expected to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of both the community and the animal.