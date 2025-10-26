Life of ‘Sant Namdev ji’ reflects love, devotion, equality, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh: The life of ‘Sant Namdev-ji Maharaj’ reflects love, devotion and equality as he worked to unite society by eliminating discrimination, untouchability and inequality, said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday.

Presiding over the state-level event dedicated to ‘Sant Namdev-ji Maharaj’ in Hisar under the ‘Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana’, an initiative of the government aimed at spreading the teachings of saints and great personalities, CM Saini announced that, in response to people’s requests, a government institution would be named after Sant Namdev Maharaj.

CM Saini declared a grant of Rs 51 lakh for the upkeep of various dharamshalas managed by the community and for installing solar panels.

He said the land would be allotted as per norms if the community applies for plots in Bhiwani, Panipat, and Narnaul.

In addition, the Chief Minister said other demands would be forwarded to the departments concerned for implementation.

The Chief Minister said that Sant Namdev-ji saw divinity in every individual and worked tirelessly to eradicate social evils such as casteism, untouchability, and inequality.

He said the true religion connects humanity and teaches compassion for others. He added Sant Namdev-ji’s message of hard work, devotion, and honesty is deeply rooted in Haryana’s social fabric.

“The state’s working class, farmers, artisans, tailors, blacksmiths, and all hardworking people embody his spirit through their dedication and work.”

The Chief Minister said the government, guided by its commitment to harmony, goodwill, equitable growth, unity, and tolerance, has introduced reforms that have made life simpler, easier, and safer for the common citizen.

“People no longer need to visit multiple offices to access government services. In today’s Haryana, the hopes and aspirations of ordinary citizens are being fulfilled, and their dreams are turning into reality. Inspired by the teachings of saints and great personalities, the state government remains dedicated to the welfare and upliftment of every section of society,” he said.

“Its foremost objective is to improve the living standards of the poorest, ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person,” added the Chief Minister.