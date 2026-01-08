Life term for seven RSS-BJP activists in CPI-M worker Latheesh murder case

Kannur (Kerala): A court in Kerala’s Kannur on Thursday sentenced seven RSS–BJP activists to life imprisonment in the 2008 murder of CPI-M worker K. Latheesh, bringing closure to one of the region’s most brutal cases of political violence.

The Thalassery Additional District and Sessions Court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.40 lakh on each of the convicts as it handed down cumulative sentences amounting to 35 years under four sections of law, to be served concurrently.

The court had earlier found accused numbers one to seven guilty, while acquitting accused numbers nine to twelve.

The eighth accused had died during the course of the trial.

The convicted include P. Sumith, K.K. Prajeesh Babu, B. Nidhin, K. Sanal, Rijosh, Sajeesh and V. Jayesh.

CPI- M activist, CITU fishermen’s union leader, and Thiruvangad local committee member, Latheesh, 28, was hacked to death on December 31, 2008, at around 5.30 pm at Chakyathumukku beach in Thalassery.

According to the prosecution, the assailants first hurled bombs to create panic and then chased Latheesh, attacking him brutally with swords and axes.

He attempted to flee into a friend’s house but was overtaken and fatally hacked.

The attack also left Latheesh’s friend and fellow CPI-M worker Mohanlal alias Lalu seriously injured.

Three others — Santosh, Suresh, and Majeed — were injured in the bomb attack and required medical treatment.

The prosecution’s case stated that the accused arrived as an armed group from different locations, surrounded Latheesh and launched the assault.

Sumith allegedly struck the first blow with a sword, while Prajeesh Babu inflicted a fatal neck injury with an axe.

Even after Latheesh collapsed near the shore, the attackers continued to hack and stab him before fleeing the scene after throwing additional bombs.

Out of 64 witnesses listed, 30 were examined during the trial.

The case was registered on the complaint of Latheesh’s brother, K. Santosh. The verdict is being seen as a significant judicial reaffirmation against politically motivated violence in north Kerala.