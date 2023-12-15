LIFE’S Always ON at KMC! State-of-the-Art First 3D Designing & Printing Lab for Healthcare Launched

LIFE’S Always ON at KMC! State-of-the-Art First in Coastal Karnataka 3D Designing & Printing Lab for Healthcare Launched at Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru on Friday, 15 December 2023 at 4 pm

Mangaluru: The long wait to have this new equipment installed at Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru finally materialized when the First 3D Designing and Printing Lab for Healthcare in Coastal Karnataka was launched on Friday, 15 December 2023 at 4 pm. KMC Hospital’s Center of Excellence for Technology-Assisted Reconstructive Surgery inaugurated a 3D Designing and Printing Lab and marked a significant milestone in healthcare innovation. In collaboration with CTARS, this facility is set to transform healthcare practices as it is the first of its kind in coastal Karnataka and northern Kerala.

The essence of 3D design and printing lies in its ability to visually represent and explain medical conditions to patients in real-time and through physical 3D models to offer better treatment modalities. For instance, if a patient is diagnosed with a lower jaw tumour, instead of relying solely on imaging diagnostics, a tangible 3D figure can be presented, providing immediate and hands-on insight into the nature of the tumour. It will offer advanced medical 3D design and printing services, including presurgical planning and education, creating patient-specific cutting and drilling guides, and the development of customized implants and implant moulds.

These capabilities are poised to enhance precision in surgeries, leading to improved clinical outcomes. The diverse benefits of utilizing 3D design and printing in the healthcare include:

• Personalized pre-surgical planning

• Customised surgical tools and prosthesis

• Enhanced patient education

• Reduced surgical time in operation theatre

• Shorter hospital stay and better clinical outcome

• Allows knowledge exchange between different centres.

(L to R) Dr. John, Nesan, Director, CTARS, Chennai; Dr. Abhay Kamath, Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Dr. Dilip Naik, Pro Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, Mangaluru Campus, Dr. Anand Venugopal, Chief Operating Officer, Teaching Hospitals – Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dr. Unnikrishnan, Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Manguru; Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, Dr. Chakrapani, Dr. Muralidhar Pai, Dr. Nutan Kamath of KMC, Mangaluru

The facility was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp and cutting the ribbon by the chief guest Dr Anand Venugopal, Chief Operating Officer, Teaching Hospitals – Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), joined by Dr B Unnikrishnan, Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru; Dr Dilip Naik- Pro-Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, Mangaluru Campus; Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru; among others.

In his inaugural address, Chief Guest Dr Anand Venugopal said, “The advent of 3D design and printing is a game-changer. It shifts the paradigm from merely analysing images to crafting physical representations of medical conditions. This technology not only enhances patient comprehension but also revolutionizes how we approach diagnosis and treatment planning”.

The guest of honour Dr B Unnikrishnan, Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, stated “As we delve into the transformative landscape of healthcare, the integration of 3D design and printing stands out as a beacon of progress. This is not just a technological marvel but a tool that empowers communities. The statistics on the adoption of 3D design and printing in India speak volumes about its impact, fostering a new era of accessible and tailored medical solutions.” According to recent data, the market of 3D design and printing technology for healthcare in India is projected to grow by around 20.9% by 2030. This growth signifies a shift towards advanced and personalized medical solutions, emphasizing the positive impact of 3D technology on patient care across various medical disciplines”

In his presidential address,. Dr Dilip Naik, Pro Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, Mangalore Campus, said, “I am enthralled by the impact of 3D design and printing on healthcare at large as this technology goes beyond conventional methods, allowing us to craft customized solutions for patients From patient-specific implants to personalized prosthetics, 3D design and printing is reshaping the landscape of healthcare, ensuring our commitment to precision and patient-centric care. When other healthcare institutions plan to introduce new equipment or facilities, KMC always does it FIRST before them, and this state-of-the-art equipment is one of them, KMC should be proud since it is the FIRST of its kind in Coastal Karnataka”.

This technology has been applied in various specialities such as Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology, Orthopaedics, Plastic Surgery, Podiatry, Pulmonology, Surgical and Radiation Oncology, Transplant Surgery, Urology, and Vascular Surgery. Dr Naik emphasized the importance of 3D printing in these fields as it has opened new possibilities for medical professionals to provide better patient care.

Also speaking on the occasion, Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru said, “Being a prominent healthcare entity in India, Manipal Hospitals consistently invests in cutting-edge healthcare technology. Given our diverse patient base from coastal Karnataka, northern Kerala, and the Gulf region, our commitment is to provide world-class clinical services. I am delighted to announce the launch of advanced 3D design and printing equipment for healthcare at our hospital—the first of its kind in this region. This revolutionary technology not only propels us forward but showcases our dedication to delivering the highest standards of care, personalized solutions, and leading-edge medical advancements to our community.”

Dr John Nesan; Dr Iresh Shetty- Consultant – Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, Dr Madhav Kamath, Consultant – Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, and Dr. Abhay Kamath, Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, KMC Hospital Mangaluru

Briefing about the 3D Designing & Printing Lab for Healthcare, Dr N John Nesan, Director, CTARS, (the company behind this equipment) said, ” In a critical setting the 3D printing model provides an opportunity for increased comprehension of anatomical and pathological structures. The model serves as a convenient tool to trace the placement of implants and other medical devices and to envision their role in patient care. Medical 3D printing has seen increased deployment in both clinical and research activities. It involves the evaluation and physical replication of anatomical structures using 3D printing, also known as Additive Manufacturing. A digital computer model is developed to understand the structures that need to be printed with patient-specific models for 3D printing derived from 3D imaging processes such as MRI, CT and CBCT scans. No doubt this Model is a part of the Healthcare Revolution

Dr. Abhay Kamath, Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, Dr Atmananda Hegde, Consultant – Orthopaedics, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, Dr Madhav Kamath, Consultant – Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, Dr Iresh Shetty- Consultant – Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, gave technical inputs about the 3D designing and printing lab for healthcare. Dr Vasudev Das, Consultant, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, compered the programme eloquently and meticulously.

Dr Reshma Verma, a House Surgeon at KMC Hospital, Manipal who has undergone treatment for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery since 2021, is overwhelmed by the 3D Model surgery under the hands of Dr Abhay Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, performed in April 2023, even though the surgery cost her around Rs 5 lakhs, and it was worth spending that money for better results. (Listen to her testimony in the video)

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among India’s top healthcare providers, serving over 5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of AMRI Hospitals, the integrated network will have a pan-India footprint of 33 hospitals across 17 cities with 9,500 beds, a talented pool of over 5,000 doctors, and an employee strength of over 20,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys