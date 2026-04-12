Light rain likely in South TN; heat to intensify, says weather department

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light rainfall in parts of southern Tamil Nadu, even as most regions of the state are likely to continue experiencing dry and increasingly hot weather conditions over the coming days.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued on Sunday, isolated places in Kanyakumari district and areas along the Western Ghats, as well as adjoining districts, are likely to receive light rainfall today. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist over the next few days, with light showers forecast in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and the Western Ghats regions between April 13 and April 17.

In contrast, the rest of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, is likely to witness predominantly dry weather during this period.

The department noted that there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. However, a gradual rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected in some areas over the next few days.

From April 13 to April 15, maximum temperatures are likely to increase further in isolated pockets, with several places recording temperatures 2 – 3 degrees Celsius above normal levels.

The prevailing weather pattern indicates a steady intensification of heat, particularly in interior districts.

The weather office also cautioned that maximum temperatures in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may remain above normal levels today and over the next few days, contributing to discomfort among residents.

Coastal regions, in particular, are expected to experience high humidity levels, adding to the oppressive conditions.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the forecast indicates continued hot and humid weather until at least April 13. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures likely to hover between 36 degrees and 37 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain around 27 degrees.

Officials have advised residents to take necessary precautions to cope with the rising heat, especially during peak daytime hours.

While isolated rainfall may bring temporary relief to southern districts, the broader outlook suggests a continuation of dry and warm conditions across much of the state.