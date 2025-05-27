Lighting the Path of Hope Scholarships Awarded to Children of Visually Impaired Parents

Bengaluru: A Carmelite NGO, Dhyana Jyothi Trust, stepped in to make a small but considerate impact in the lives of the children of thirty Visually Impaired parents that depicted a noble purpose of Love and Charity. Under the banner, ‘Carmel Vision for the Future’ scholarships of approximately Rs 6 Lakhs were provided for 30 children on 25th May 2025 at Maria Niketan High School hall, Bengaluru.

The programme began with a prayer service. Mrs. Nelly Prichardo, the coordinator, extended a warm welcome to everyone. Fr. Silvestre Dsouza, the Provincial of the Karnataka-Goa- Province, was the Chief Guest for the occasion. Fr. Ivan D’Souza, Director of the Dhyana Jyothi Trust, was also present.

In his message, Fr. Silvestre D’Souza highlighted the significant milestone of completing eleven years of service in the Scholarship Programme. He emphasized that providing education to children—especially those whose parents are visually impaired—is a noble Carmelite venture. Despite their blindness, these parents hold a strong desire to brighten the future of their children. Recognizing this, the Carmelite priests have undertaken this unique initiative with the generous support of donors and benefactors.

Mrs. Nelly Prichardo, the coordinator of ‘Carmel Vision for Future,’ shared her thoughts, saying, The parents of these children are not only visually impaired but also financially poor. As a result, they are unable to afford their children’s education. However, these children are exceptionally talented and perform very well in their studies. We believe it is our responsibility to extend a helping hand. She further explained that many of these parents suffer from total or partial blindness and struggle to earn a livelihood. While they find it extremely difficult to provide for their children’s education, the children, despite their academic excellence, lack the financial support they need. In response to this pressing need, Dhyana Jyothi—a Charitable Trust run by the Carmelite priests, which also undertakes the printing of religious and social literature—has taken up the cause. The Trust relies on the generous support of benefactors and sponsors, who serve as guiding lights, helping secure a brighter future for these deserving children.

At the conclusion of the programme, the Provincial, Fr. Silvestre D’Souza, expressed his gratitude to the current Director, Fr. Ivan D’Souza, as well as to the former Directors, Fr. Stifan Pereira, and Fr. Praveen Pinto, for their years of dedicated service. He also extended heartfelt thanks to all the generous donors who continue to shower their love on these wonderful children, becoming instruments of God’s mercy in their lives. Mrs. Nelly Prichardo also took the opportunity to thank the benefactor, Mr. Binoy Raphael, for his valuable support. The programme concluded with a sumptuous meal shared by all.

The amount received from the Bible Diary is used to support this project. You can sponsor a page in the 2026 Bible Diary for Rs. 1000. You are also welcome to contribute more towards the education of the children.

Please find the bank details below.

Bank: Dhyana Jyothi Trust; AC No: 0009053000018429; Bank Name: South Indian Bank, Cantonment Branch, Bangalore; IFSC Code: SIBL0000009



