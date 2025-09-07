Lions Club of Amtoor Celebrates Teachers’ Day with Reverence and Gratitude

Amtoor: The Lions Club of Amtoor commemorated Teachers’ Day on September 5, 2025, with a solemn and heartfelt celebration dedicated to honoring the profound impact of educators in molding the leaders of tomorrow. The event, characterized by expressions of gratitude and deep respect, served as a tribute to the unwavering commitment and invaluable service of teachers within the community.

The focal point of the celebration was the formal felicitation of retired teachers whose careers have been marked by exceptional dedication and a lifelong commitment to the noble profession of education. Sr. Vinni Dsouza, Mr. G. M. Noorul Hameed, Mr. Chandu Naik, and Mrs. Cicilia J. Veigas were recognized for their years of service, their profound influence on countless students, and their enduring legacy within the educational landscape.

The ceremony was distinguished by the presence of esteemed guests, including President Lion Elias Dsouza, Secretary Lion Praveen Crasta, Treasurer Lion Alwyn Cutinha, and Zone Chairperson Lion Noel Lobo, who served as the Chief Guest. Their participation underscored the Lions Club’s commitment to supporting education and recognizing the vital role teachers play in societal development. Numerous other members of the Lions Club Amtoor also actively participated, further demonstrating the organization’s dedication to this cause.

Mr. G. M. Noorul Hameed, in his address to the assembled gathering, eloquently emphasized the critical role of teachers in instilling discipline within students. Drawing upon his extensive personal experience in the field of education, he underscored the significance of mentorship and guidance in the development of future generations, highlighting the profound responsibility that teachers bear in shaping young minds and fostering responsible citizenship.

Chief Guest ZC Lion Noel Lobo delivered an inspiring message, expressing his sincere appreciation for the tireless efforts of teachers and commending the Lions Club of Amtoor for its initiative in honoring these invaluable members of society. His words resonated deeply with the audience, reinforcing the importance of recognizing and celebrating the contributions of educators.

In a special recognition of their dual roles as educators and active members of the Lions Club, Lion Daisa Mendonca and Lion Noel Lobo, both teacher-members of the Club, were also felicitated. This acknowledgment highlighted their exceptional commitment to both education and community service, exemplifying the spirit of dedication and service that defines the Lions Club of Amtoor.

Lion Daisa Mendonca served as the program’s host, guiding the event with grace and efficiency. Secretary Lion Praveen Crasta delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing the Club’s gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the celebration. The event concluded with a respectful rendition of the National Anthem, followed by refreshments, providing an opportunity for attendees to further connect and share their appreciation for the teachers being honored.

The Teachers’ Day celebration, orchestrated by the Lions Club of Amtoor, served as a powerful reminder of the profound impact teachers have on individuals and society as a whole. The event, characterized by its formal tone and heartfelt expressions of gratitude, left a lasting impression on all who attended, reaffirming the importance of honoring and supporting those who dedicate their lives to the education and empowerment of future generations.