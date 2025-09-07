Man Arrested for Threatening to Destroy Mangalore Airport Terminal

Mangalore: Bajpe police have apprehended a 38-year-old individual for allegedly threatening to destroy the terminal building of Mangalore International Airport. The suspect, identified as Shashikumar, a resident of Vellore in Tamil Nadu, was taken into custody following an investigation into an anonymous threat made on August 29, 2025.

According to police reports, an unidentified person placed a phone call to Mangalore International Airport on the night of August 29th, making explicit threats to destroy the terminal building. The caller demanded the immediate evacuation of the terminal.

The Duty Terminal Manager of Mangalore International Airport filed a formal complaint with the Bajpe Police Station, prompting an immediate investigation into the matter. Law enforcement officials successfully traced the threatening call to Vellore, Tamil Nadu, where Shashikumar was apprehended.

During interrogation, Shashikumar confessed to making the threatening call. He revealed that he had obtained contact numbers for various airports across the country through social media channels. He admitted to making similar threatening calls to other airports, including the one targeting Mangalore International Airport. His stated intention was to cause disruption and panic by threatening to destroy the terminal building if his demands for evacuation were not met.

Shashikumar has been formally arrested and presented before a court of law. He is currently being held under judicial custody pending further legal proceedings. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek to determine the full extent of his motives and potential connections to any larger network.