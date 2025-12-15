Lok Sabha briefly adjourned as chaos erupts over derogatory remarks on PM Modi during Cong rally

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned just minutes after reconvening on Monday as the treasury benches raised the issue of derogatory remarks used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress’ protest rally on the alleged ‘vote chori’.

Speaking in the House, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “We are opponents of each other, not enemies. In 2014, a BJP MP used inappropriate words against an opponent, and Prime Minister Modi immediately asked his MP to apologise… Yesterday, at a Congress rally, there was talk of digging PM Modi’s grave.”

“This is a very sad moment for the country. The Congress party uses such words. The entire Congress leadership was present at that rally, and people raised slogans of digging the Prime Minister’s grave. There cannot be a more unfortunate incident for this country,” he said.

“The Congress should apologise to the country,” Rijiju added, amid the chaos and sloganeering.

Following the shouting, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till noon.

Congress workers and leaders had gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday for a protest rally against alleged ‘vote chori’, accusing the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding to manipulate elections.

While the demonstration was intended to target what the party described as electoral manipulation, it soon triggered controversy after several participants were heard raising objectionable slogans against the Prime Minister.

As slogans echoed across the venue, some workers were heard chanting, “Modi teri kabra khudegi, aaj nahi to kal khudegi (Modi, your grave will be dug, if not today, then tomorrow)”, along with “Vote chor, gaddi chhord”, targeting the Prime Minister.

Throughout the protest rally, party workers continued to raise similar objectionable slogans while holding placards and banners.