Lokayukta Inspector Dies in Fiery Car Accident in Dharwad

Dharwad: A Lokayukta Inspector, identified as Panchakshari Salimath, tragically died in a car accident near Annigeri town in Dharwad district on December 5. The incident occurred when the Hyundai i20 he was driving reportedly lost control, collided with a road divider on the highway, and subsequently caught fire.

Inspector Salimath, who was posted in Haveri, was en route to Gadag to visit his family when the accident took place. According to reports, the vehicle veered off course and struck the divider with considerable force, igniting a rapid and intense fire.

The blaze quickly engulfed the car, trapping Inspector Salimath inside. Despite efforts to escape, he was unable to unlock the doors and was fatally burned before help could arrive.

Local residents who witnessed the accident immediately alerted the authorities. Police from the Annigeri Police Station, along with fire and emergency services, promptly responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but Inspector Salimath had already succumbed to his injuries.

The Annigeri Police Station has taken jurisdiction over the case, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the precise cause of the accident.